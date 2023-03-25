 Skip to content
Caption these birds
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Can you take me to the airport?
Sure.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Look, ma!
No wings!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Johnathan Livingston Stowaway
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Harry I can walk from here!  No really!  Have you been drinking?  How many $&+)-_$+/ times have I.....
...
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"As we approach our final descent please make sure that all wing flaps and beak parts are in their fully most upright position. Thank you again for choosing United."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NASA adapting to massive GOP budget cuts.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really gonna chap his feathers once I deploy the emergency slide with a beer under each wing.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If we were real, could we do this?"
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are definitely winning Flutag this year.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ass, gas or grass. Nobody rides for free.
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take me to Cuba.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ambiguously Gay Duo!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Riding'
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<singing> "Neeeeear, faaaaar, where-EVVVVVER you arrrre, I know that my heart will go onnnnnn......"
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ubird
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Get off my back !
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The best way to get ahead
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Birds are not real
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
