(NBC San Diego)   No low income housing for you. Not yours. - The Blackstone Group   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
6nome
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What is affordable housing? Is that some woke PC thing?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

6nome: What is affordable housing? Is that some woke PC thing?


Ask any Republican, and they'll tell you that affordable housing for working folks is Communism, and if you can't afford your rent, you should move somewhere where you can, like North Dakota.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
" ... in what world does it make sense for somebody to make $1.3 billion a year on the backs of working-class people?"


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How do you expect to get the workers back into company towns if they can afford anything else, just think of how much more efficient it will be when the company provides your housing and a store for all your other needs. That's the progress our nation needs.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
hilarious depending on your definition of 'affordable'. even the 'cheap' rents are pretty high. but I am near PDX so shiat is expensive, yo.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Within 36 months, this neighborhood will magically be gentrified!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AntiSane [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

olorin604: How do you expect to get the workers back into company towns if they can afford anything else, just think of how much more efficient it will be when the company provides your housing and a store for all your other needs. That's the progress our nation needs.


Wasn't there an article about a month (maybe 2? 3?) ago about a new Sam's Club building that had the club on the first floor, and apartments above (with some set aside as low-income)? Would that be the modern version of a company town?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So everyone completely missed everything in the US since Reagan?   How is that even possible?
 
