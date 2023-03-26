 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Tieni la mia birra   (cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Colosseum, Italy, Rome, Spanish Steps, Museum, Jumping, video of the dive, Venice's Mayor Luigi Brugnaro  
•       •       •

332 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2023 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
the person, wearing only boxer shorts, can be seen jumping from a building rooftop into a canal, landing on his belly

A three story belly flop?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sorry.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Calling the man an "idiot", Venice's Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said in a Twitter post that he would give the man a "certificate of stupidity and a lot of kicks" for the act, which has gone viral on social media

Sorry, Luigi, but your "idiot" is in another castle.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope he enjoyed his swim.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There Is a 'u mad'  meme somewhere in this for the mayor.

The 'what if a boat was underneath' question is stupid.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.