 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   $10k in wine stolen in Napa, allegedly held hostage for final paycheck. With helpful photo of what 10k of wine might look like   (kron4.com) divider line
16
    More: Stupid, Theft, Highway patrol, California Highway Patrol, Sheriff, Highway, Jose Humberto Martinez, Napa County, California, worth of wine  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2023 at 12:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
wellesnet.comView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm glad they got their 2 bottles back
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think I might know who it was...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've helped bottle a few thousand cases of wine by hand over the last 18 years and those boxes do not look at all like your typical 750ml bottle cases. Unless those boxes contain individuals magnum bottles that photo in TFA makes no sense, IMHO. That could definitely be $10k in corks and custom printed labels, but it doesn't look like finished, marketable product to me.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile, it takes California 780 days to investigate wage theft.

Now, it could be this guy's a paranoid jerk and committed grand theft for no reason at all. He just likes interacting with law enforcement and being arrested.

Or...this winery has a history of stealing from employees and he figured out a way to get what's owed to him.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Etchy333: Meanwhile, it takes California 780 days to investigate wage theft.

Now, it could be this guy's a paranoid jerk and committed grand theft for no reason at all. He just likes interacting with law enforcement and being arrested.

Or...this winery has a history of stealing from employees and he figured out a way to get what's owed to him.


It's really poorly written in that it says he worked for a shipping company. But stole from the winery? Idk.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mangoose: It's really poorly written in that it says he worked for a shipping company. But stole from the winery? Idk.


Oh well, point still stands. Investigate the shipping company for wage theft. Audit seven years, if they're a penny off shut'em down.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sonoma makes wine.  Napa makes auto parts.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my family that much would last two days, three at the most.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did they find the single glass of wine?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

daffy: In my family that much would last two days, three at the most.


Bunch of lightweights
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's what, a box or something?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mangoose: It's really poorly written in that it says he worked for a shipping company. But stole from the winery? Idk.


He might have been working with the person who moves the wine from the winery to this shipping company.  I wonder who that could be.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rodney Mullen - Freestyle Contest Oceanside 1986
Youtube 8mps0LTpIBE

Rodney still tells us it's easy
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
While it may seem pricey for boxed wine, the aged paperboard is enhanced by the slurry of cellulose fibers which mingle with the finest hint of thermomechanical pulp. A exquisite improvement over your typical folding boxboard.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Back in the late 80s, "Chad" - a guy I know - was working as a Sales Manager at a regional high-end consumer electronics chain.

One early morning, he's opening the store solo and the phone rings. It's "Jim," the manager of the store down the road. Jim tells Chad that the company is bankrupt and the police are there at his store now with the bank officials locking everything up and beginning final physical inventory. They won't confirm that everyone will get their checks and - heads up - they had another team about to get on the way to Chad's store shortly.

Chad hung up and thought to himself, "They're not going to pay me. I got a family to feed."

So, he ran out to his station wagon and pulled it up to the back door, grabbed a 2-wheeler and started loading the car up with as much of the Marantz, Luxman, Denon and McIntosh gear from the back warehouse that would fit.

Then, he locked up, went home and waited. He told himself he'd give the product back if they paid him his final earned wages and accrued vacation time.

They never did. His kids didn't go hungry.

That Marantz 6300 sure was a sweet turntable somebody not me bought for half price in a back alley. It really sounded amazing with the Advent Maestros that I absolutely didn't buy on from the same mysterious black market to drive with my Onkyo M-504.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.