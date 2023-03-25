 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Hard Rock goes hard core after shooting leaves one hard dead   (ktvu.com) divider line
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is there anything John Cena can't do?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 340x375]

Is there anything John Cena can't do?


Support Taiwan's right to exist?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 340x375]

Is there anything John Cena can't do?

Support Taiwan's right to exist?


Snap
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 340x375]

Is there anything John Cena can't do?

Support Taiwan's right to exist?


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure who already knows but the saddest place in the world to gamble is Tahoe followed by Kings Beach on the Nevada side. Like, you may as well chuck your wallet out the window as you drive by. Zero action. If they allowed power boats on the lake it would be f*ckin rad but they don't so it totally sucks.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 340x375]

Is there anything John Cena can't do?

Support Taiwan's right to exist?


Had to google that one. Didn't realize.  Sucks that he caved on that.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: I'm not sure who already knows but the saddest place in the world to gamble is Tahoe followed by Kings Beach on the Nevada side. Like, you may as well chuck your wallet out the window as you drive by. Zero action. If they allowed power boats on the lake it would be f*ckin rad but they don't so it totally sucks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bedonkadonk: Por que tan serioso: I'm not sure who already knows but the saddest place in the world to gamble is Tahoe followed by Kings Beach on the Nevada side. Like, you may as well chuck your wallet out the window as you drive by. Zero action. If they allowed power boats on the lake it would be f*ckin rad but they don't so it totally sucks.

[Fark user image image 425x480]


Crazy! They were banned for several years
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL Hard Rock Cafe still exists. Maybe I'll stop there after returning my tapes to Blockbuster.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Never really got why they'd name a lake after a truck:
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Authorities said based on surveillance video, they believe the victim and suspect met up at the hotel bar around 2 a.m. and spent a "good deal of time drinking" and at some point they got into an argument.

Geez, you had me scared there for a second, dumbassmitter. This was just your ordinary Friday night drunks shooting each other.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shooting somebody in a casino. With surveillance cameras everywhere. They got full-face and profile pics, tracked this fool to his car and got a good shot of him and his license plates leaving. There is such a thing as felony stupid, and this i an outstanding example of it.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: TIL Hard Rock Cafe still exists. Maybe I'll stop there after returning my tapes to Blockbuster.


I'm driving from Bend, OR to Tahoe tomorrow. Wanna carpool?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure, this happened because of the Drag Brunch at Hard Rock Hotel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: TIL Hard Rock Cafe still exists. Maybe I'll stop there after returning my tapes to Blockbuster.


Holy fark, those bastards bought the Mirage and are going to turn it into a farking guitar. I thought the Mirage and Caesar's Palace would be the last things left on the Strip when the water really ran out.

https://www.500nations.com/casinos/nv-hard-rock-las-vegas.asp
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Odd.  Usually shooting doesn't leave one hard.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: I'm sure, this happened because of the Drag Brunch at Hard Rock Hotel.

[Fark user image 850x479]


In 1980 Harvey's Casino in the background was blown up in an extortion plot gone awry.

Harvey's Casino Bombing
Youtube clWUhbxBh8Q
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
shooting leaves

Eating shooting leaves?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MBooda: shooting leaves

Eating shooting leaves?


Eating shooting leaving
 
