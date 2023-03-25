 Skip to content
(CNN)   Normally I follow the State Department's travel advisories, but then I thought "flights to Haiti have never been cheaper." [BAD IDEA]   (cnn.com) divider line
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Idea Jeans - Saturday Night Live
Youtube mGfBEnBw01A
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been subscribed to one of those private intelligence company travel emails for a number of years.  I get 60-80 emails a day about how the world is falling apart.  One thing is clear, there are certain countries you do not visit without a serious security plan.  Haiti is one of those countries.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can," the spokesperson said. "We have nothing further to share at this time."

Uh...didn't quite literally 100% of the elected government flee Haiti? Isn't the Dominican Republic simply walling it off entirely because it's such a sh*tshow?  What I'm getting at is...are there local authorities?  Are they working with the local warlord?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's such a good way to save money instead of landing in Punta Cana!
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: [YouTube video: Bad Idea Jeans - Saturday Night Live]


Good Idea, Bad Idea Compilation HQ
Youtube 9erKbsQW8C0
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"Then we're off to Haiti..."
 
sleze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 301x167]
"Then we're off to Haiti..."


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The kidnappers asked for $6,000 for the couple's release, but after their family paid, they asked for more money, WPLG reports.

Give up, they're dead.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
400k? I'd highly recommend white hostages, blonde and hot if possible.
I'm surprised there's still flights going there. There's good odds the US Marines will be landing there in the near future. Yet again. Even though that the Biden admin said that's not happening. farkin France, is there anything they can't fark up?
 
olorin604
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In 1972, a crack commando unit was sent to prison by a military court for a crime they didn't commit. These men promptly escaped from a maximum security stockade to the Los Angeles underground. Today, still wanted by the government they survive as soldiers of fortune. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them....maybe you can hire The A-Team."
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let them die. THey should have gone to Puerto Rico and viewed Haiti over the fence.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The headline and this thread is a great reminder that..... a lot of us are old.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

olorin604: In 1972, a crack commando unit was sent to prison by a military court for a crime they didn't commit. These men promptly escaped from a maximum security stockade to the Los Angeles underground. Today, still wanted by the government they survive as soldiers of fortune. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them....maybe you can hire The A-Team."


Fark user imageView Full Size


Laughs at your fools
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Let them die. THey should have gone to Puerto Rico and viewed Haiti over the fence.


Noooooooooooo......it's the Dominican Republic! I was never good Geoponey.
 
olorin604
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: olorin604: In 1972, a crack commando unit was sent to prison by a military court for a crime they didn't commit. These men promptly escaped from a maximum security stockade to the Los Angeles underground. Today, still wanted by the government they survive as soldiers of fortune. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them....maybe you can hire The A-Team."

[Fark user image image 223x226]

Laughs at your fools


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Normally I would suggest you see Ameriduh First, but a lot of countries have adversaries against that, and I would need to check to see if one of them isn't mine.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: The headline and this thread is a great reminder that..... a lot of us are old.


We know that, our aching joints tell us that every morning.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
BLM strangely silent on this one.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Let them die. THey should have gone to Puerto Rico and viewed Haiti over the fence.


Like Canada tucked away down there,
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
yeah, don't go there. that's were zombies are from.

///serpent and the rainbow
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The victims were Haitian-Americans there visiting family, who were presumably aware of the risks involved but whose previous visits had gone off without incident.

The US State Department doesn't allow embassy staff in Port-au-Prince to use public transportation in Haiti, and strongly discourages American citizens from doing so. Anybody from an advanced economy who must visit Haiti should hire a chauffeur to get them where they need to go.
 
John Hopoate [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Let them die. THey should have gone to Puerto Rico and viewed Haiti over the fence.


Having recently visited Puerto Rico I can highly recommend the place.  Great weather, tasty food and cheap beer.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
With a name like Toussaint, I expect some kind of dramatic introduction, an overture of sorts.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Flight to Haiti?
Haiti and Luck
Youtube qpzE3-kriTQ
 
El_Dan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Abigail and Jean-Dickens Toussaint

Not the best name to travel to Haiti under.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Abigail and Jean-Dickens Toussaint

Not the best name to travel to Haiti under.


It's been around..It's not exactly.....revolutionary....
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can," the spokesperson said. "We have nothing further to share at this time."

Uh...didn't quite literally 100% of the elected government flee Haiti? Isn't the Dominican Republic simply walling it off entirely because it's such a sh*tshow?  What I'm getting at is...are there local authorities?  Are they working with the local warlord?


Yes
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Haiti-- a bad idea since 1492.. strike that, it's always been a bad idea.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's going to be real awkward when the baby comes

That is, if they make it out alive
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are we surprised?
 
