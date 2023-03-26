 Skip to content
(WPBF West Palm Beach)   "That just proves people have more money than sense," about sums up the frenzy buying at Murdaughs estate. $500 for a beer coozy? Dude, I'll let you have THREE for that   (wpbf.com) divider line
8 Comments     (+0 »)
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gosh - you mean people are little farking ghouls?  No way
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My estate sale ladies would be bewildered by this because they're nice people.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A whole bunch of people are mistakenly thinking they are buying up collectibles.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: A whole bunch of people are mistakenly thinking they are buying up collectibles.


Don't kink shame the murder fetishists.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I were in an FBI financial crime division, I would investigate every single person that bid thousands on literal garbage on the grounds that only a superstitious criminal would spend that much of somebody else's money on so shiatty a talisman.
 
olorin604
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just want the candle made out of his hand once he is hung
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: My estate sale ladies would be bewildered by this because they're nice people.


I could at least understand if some sick fark bought a memento of, I dunno, John Wayne Gacy or Donald Trump. But this farking guy? That's dime-a-dozen infamy. Will anyone even remember this farking guy ten minutes from now?

/then again, my reaction was "who?" so maybe I'm just out of touch with what's trendy with true-crime losers
//okay, technically my reaction was "wait, is that the family from Lethal Weapon?" but still
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Quite a few items from that auction turned up on eBay today at astronomical prices. Imagine buying a murderers old stuff on spec in hopes of turning a profit...or could be people with a $400.00 set of coasters and buyers remorse.
 
