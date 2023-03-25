 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Bad Bad Leroy Brown the second. Hmm. Must not have paid attention to what happened to Bad Bad the first as documented in song   (cbs12.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Bad Leroy Brown, Attempt, Felony, Murder, felon, murder  
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you get out, you need more range ti- oh, right. You can't have a gun anymore.

Give him 79 hours of release and he'll be strapped.
Put him right back in.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jigsaw puzzle with a couple of pieces gone?

/ I could see  that
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bad x 2, Smart x 0
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That is the worst edited article that I have read all day.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
bad, bad
pulled, pulled.

i stopped reading there/
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Isn't that place near Trump's document storage and omelette bar?
 
ansius
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
seriously America, you just let anybody carry a loaded gun in their car? WTF?

"Detectives said that the driver of the Volkswagen was parked at the gas station directly behind a van, when a red Mercedes pulled pulled up behind him. The victim unknowingly backed into the Mercedes, striking the bumper.

"The police department said that's when the driver of the Mercedes stepped out of the his car, pulled out a handgun and opened the driver's door of the VW. The gunman, later identified as 22-year-old Leroy Brown II, fired at the victim as they tried to flee for safety.

"
Investigators said the victim also fired shots at Brown as he sped off from the gas station.
In the exchange of gunfire, a third car was struck."

Wow, I bet people feel so much safer knowing that anyone can be carrying a loaded weapon.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: That is the worst edited article that I have read all day.


You were able to read it?

/Not a fun site for epileptics
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ludacris - "Do Your Time" ft Beanie Sigel, Pimp C & C Murder
Youtube usuwQmkhduQ
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Isn't that place near Trump's document storage and omelette bar?


Please show us we're Trump touched you. It's OK.
 
