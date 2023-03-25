 Skip to content
(The Mainichi (Japan))   Smokes-Too-Much Guy hit with 10 percent pay cut   (mainichi.jp) divider line
23
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a silly bunt.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit!!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Asian Marlboro Man butts one out in protest.
 
JRoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You always have to find someone that society is fine with you abusing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
About once a day is too much?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chitownmike: About once a day is too much?


Something's fishy here
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I mean yes, ok they don't want you do that - but the numbers are written to make it sound a hell of a lot worse than it is.  4512 times - over 14 and a half years.  That works out to about 311 times a year, on average.  Working year in Japan, at least for 2023 would be 247 days (Yes I had to look that up ;p.)  Going to assume it was similar going backwards.  He might have missed a few days due to illness or whatever, it's not going to be enough to matter.  So 247 in to 311 gets us....

Dude was smoking 1.25-ish times per day on average at work

/I get it they didn't want people smoking there
//their house their rules
///but let's not play number games to make him look like a maniac, yeah?
////most people I've seen that smoked at work, you were lucky if it wasn't 12.25 - this guy is a lightweight
 
Biledriver
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Been going through 12 O'Clock High lately.  Thinking a great drinking game would be every time Robert Lansing has a smoke you take a shot but people might get hurt.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's a 61 year old smoker, what could you possibly do go hurt someone who is obviously immortal?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Man, if I lived in Japan I'd certainly be in prison and i don't even smoke. I do however, fark off at work on the regular.
 
ifky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
4500 cigarettes??

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure Japan has an overly cute robot themed as a clown seal, to count the amount of cigs.  Followed by the  tenticale count
 
Bslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
hivehealthmedia.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Of the three, a 61-year-old worker, whose violations were confirmed over a 14-1/2-year period, smoked 355 hours and 19 minutes in total while on duty and was given a six-month pay cut. "


Uh, how did they know he was smoking? Is there some kind of surveillance? For 14 years? How did they get the smoking time down to the minute?
 
manunkind
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

When I smoked cigs, I smoked approximately 8 cigarettes a day while at work (2 on each of my paid 15s, 4 on my unpaid lunch). Nowadays, I just blow robots while on my breaks, instead.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
<3 Brutalism
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If they come for minesweeper next it will fark everything up
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fourteen fluxing years?! Do they not have statutes of limitation in Japan? In a common law country there would be a sort of implied consent/estoppel argument that if management hadn't said anything in fourteen flippity years the worker could just assume they were okay with it.
 
