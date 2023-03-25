 Skip to content
Birds stolen is the word
23
•       •       •

Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6k for a bird? That's an epic price.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird
Youtube D0W1v0kOELA
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds aren't even real 🙄
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Birds aren't even real 🙄


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Birds aren't even real 🙄


Birds are spy planes, maybe.  But regardless, they are real. JFC. People who came up with that must not speak English.  fark me.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds?  Excellent.

Excellent Birds
Youtube jw9-RE80EEg


Excellent Birds?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emotions after losing a four legged friend after 10-15 years?

Now imagine losing your feathered friend of 50 years.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Birds?  Excellent.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jw9-RE80EEg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Excellent Birds?


Laurie Anderson. Excellent!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a Facebook post, the store warned the public of about anyone selling an African grey or an Amazon parrot who wasn't with a bird store.

"Hello? I'm here about the---"

"We had a deal you piece of guano! Half the money or we sing!"

"...parrots?"

"...uh, yeah, this is the place. How much of that did you hear?"

"You mean that wasn't you?"

"Motherplucker...ahem...Polly want a cracker! Bawk!"

"
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's no Edwin Rist.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: bughunter: Birds?  Excellent.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jw9-RE80EEg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Excellent Birds?

Laurie Anderson. Excellent!


Even better...

BOB MARLEY THREE LITTLE BIRDS
Youtube zaGUr6wzyT8
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bird Dance (Chicken Dance)
Youtube VxDq6vMQpFw
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is actually the second African grey parrot theft in a week. Here's the previous one, which was in Orange County:

https://abc7.com/santa-ana-parrot-stolen-video/12999145/
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a coincidence! African Grey is the title of my albino interracial adult film.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aremmes: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1133]

drunkard.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

What's the Word, Thunderbird
Youtube W_Z3nsj0Evk

Great Moments in Advertising: Setting your Sights Low Category
drunkard.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Monty Python Dead Parrot
Youtube vZw35VUBdzo
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Two of the birds - African grey parrots - were for sale at $6,000 each. The third was a sickly, 60-year-old Amazon parrot named Ruffles whose owner had boarded it at the store."

Beautiful plumage?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Smoke Ft. Stat Quo - Come See Me
Youtube x8eC-J70lck
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Brave Combo Chicken Dance
Youtube 9CMRtwid2I4
 
