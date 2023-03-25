 Skip to content
(NPR)   Turns out that "live free and die" is an even better slogan for America than anybody ever thought. Especially the "die" part   (npr.org) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Certain restrictions apply, particularly for the "live free" part.

/the "live" part is not guaranteed, and may be revoked by any random passerby at any time for any or no reason
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, but when you take into account the intensity of an American life -- from school shooting drills to hoping you never get sick without health insurance, to waking up one day to find your retirement fund was embezzled by the CEO's son who used it to buy a Faberge egg to pretend to poop out on TikTok -- and multiply by 17.76% and carry the F-150, every year as an American is just *more* than other lives.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We Americans are our own worse enemies. I found the mortality rates for those under 50 very telling on why we die sooner.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How could this happen? In a country that prides itself on scientific excellence and innovation, and spends an incredible amount of money on health care, the population keeps dying at younger and younger ages.

We spend more on healthcare because it is a profit driven business in this country.  In other comparable countries, it is at least subsidized, if not paid with taxes.  The "pride" for science and education in this country is for the ignorance thereof, not the knowing of.  The social safety net that is there is threadbare at best.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America: "Hold my beer"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Live under the illusion of 'freedom' and die."
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How could this happen? In a country that prides itself on scientific excellence"

ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe viewing the American people as some kind of ATM that corporations and politicians can extract money from isn't beneficial to a populous health.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the plan.

FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the policies he's identified as helpful include universal, better coordinated health care, strong health and safety protections, broad access to education, and more investments to help kids get off to a healthy start.

Welp, we're boned.

Universal healthcare? Yeah, that's right out.
Better coordination of healthcare? Can't have that - fiefdoms for all!
Strong health and safety protections? Spent the last 40 years undermining those for profit.
Broad access to education? Well, you've seen how that's gone. We've got states banning books & praying in school, FFS.
More investments? In what, exactly? We're defunding healthcare, childcare, education, and public safety because shareholders don't like it when you spend their hardly-earned corporate cash on things that don't have brand names...
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The country being rich has nothing to do with someone's ability to afford medical treatment. Especially preventative medical treatment.

Comparing the US to 'U.K., Switzerland or Japan.' doesn't make sense. By some measures the US is wealthy, as a country. But what matters here is how many people don't have access to medical care that would extend their lives?

About 40 percent of Americans report skipping a recommended medical test or treatment...
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we die? Because we love our hatreds.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The actual slogan is "Live free or die", which is the motto of New Hampshire. NPR is just playing with the slogan in their headline.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free? What's that?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If a martian came down to earth and saw this situation, it would be very intuitive that you [would] look at other countries that have been able to solve this problem and apply the lessons learned," he says.

wat
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
mr0x
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

King Something: Certain restrictions apply, particularly for the "live free" part.

/the "live" part is not guaranteed, and may be revoked by any random passerby at any time for any or no reason


WHEREAS, this document (the "Agreement") is entered into on the date set forth below between the parties identified herein; and
WHEREAS, the terms "free" and "freedom" are terms that are often used to describe the concept of liberty and autonomy, but they are not necessarily indicative of actual freedom or liberty;

NOW, THEREFORE, the parties agree as follows:
1. The terms "free" and "freedom" as used herein are meant to refer to the concept of liberty and autonomy, and not necessarily indicative of actual freedom or liberty.
2. No party shall have any expectation of actual freedom or liberty, but all parties are obligated to honor and respect the concept of freedom and liberty as set forth herein.
3. The term "your elite class" as used herein refers to the other parties to this Agreement who may be deemed to hold a higher social or economic status.
4. This Agreement shall be binding upon and inure to the benefit of the parties hereto and their respective heirs, executors, administrators, successors, and assigns.
5. This Agreement shall be construed and enforced in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which it is entered into.
6. This Agreement contains the entire agreement between the parties and supersedes all prior negotiations, understandings, and agreements between them.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties have executed this Agreement as of the date first above written.

// I didn't write this fully. ChatGPT did.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

This system doesn't fit your purpose or mine, obviously.
The purpose of the folks who own & run that system, however? Like a glove.

This isn't for you. Or me. It's for the rich. The rich get richer, the hurdles between the rich & everyone else get higher, and we stay where they think we belong. The system is eminently fit for that purpose.
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dang. I'll be 76 years old in 32 days . . . and I'll get a Fark private notification wishing me happiness . . . and then I guess, I'll die.

Narrator, in background: "Bring out your dead, bring out your dead." "I'm not dead yet." But I feel so healthy.

Fark it, I'm not going.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I didn't realize how easy it was to bait all the Fark cry babies to one thread. Bravo, Subby, bravo!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm half and half. Half of my family live well past expectations and the other half all die in their 50s.

Thanks for making everything confusing Mom and Dad.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA:
...another scold
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

King Something: Certain restrictions apply, particularly for the "live free" part.

/the "live" part is not guaranteed, and may be revoked by any random passerby at any time for any or no reason


That's where the "or die" part comes in
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chitownmike: I didn't realize how easy it was to bait all the Fark cry babies to one thread. Bravo, Subby, bravo!


Are we still losing 20 US military veterans a day to suicide? And cops are still offing themselves at a rate higher than the national average, too, amirite?
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder if there is any particular element of our society that is bringing down that average life expectancy or if it's a widespread confluence of issues.

i.e. If you removed gun deaths from the equation would it shift upwards significantly? What about drug overdoses?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like less job competition to me.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Floki: The actual slogan is "Live free or die", which is the motto of New Hampshire. NPR is just playing with the slogan in their headline.


The article literally explains that. And not just millennial literally.
 
p51d007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
austerity101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pay people more and make healthcare universal and free. Problem solved.

Oh, and actually go after pollution. And stop letting them fill our food with unhealthy nonsense, like pounds of sugar.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If anyone needs me I will be hiding in my basement. Thanks.
 
