(The Sun (Ireland))   Putin escalates the Ukraine situation quickly, sends nuclear weapons to Belarus on the border with NATO after striking deal with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko   (thesun.ie) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Off with their heads
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cuban Missile Crisis II, Fission Boogaloo
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know this is just the last 2 weeks of continuations 10-16 hour day crunch time work saying this, but... I'm okay with this.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*ohthatsterrifying.gif*
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm so happy we gave them a year to get as many nuclear weapons ready.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Belarus is more likely to use something like that on its own people. Maybe this will finally convince Lukashenko to send his divisions to die in Ukraine.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Assassination still off the table, huh? Don't want to risk violating those international norms.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does Putin really want NATO to enforce a no fly zone over Ukraine? Nato peacekeepers on the ground? If so, go ahead and hit the button Vlad.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cool. Let's send a few nukes to Ukraine.


\ FA?
\\ FO!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Assassination still off the table, huh? Don't want to risk violating those international norms.


Username checks out?

can we remove the barricades?
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They have nukes in Kaliningrad. Really doesn't change the status quo much. Political theater on Putin's part.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Assassination still off the table, huh? Don't want to risk violating those international norms.


It's almost like world leaders don't want to normalize killing world leaders. Weird.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Storage unit still under construction. Sounds like a nice target for sabotage
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Putin just put a bullseye on Lukashenko's head. If those missals fly his ass is the one facing retaliation.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 640x960]


SOOO much this!
Saber rattling for weapons long ago sold by oligarchs.
If he had 'em, he'd have used at least a few by now.

sfsite.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is a huge farking "Meh."  Doesn't change a thing, just more desperate posturing intended to project strength.
 
Cheron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Cuban Missile Crisis II, Fission Boogaloo


I was going to say I've seen this one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pff everyone that matters expected this... 'my new Chinese friend said this was a good move'
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Viktor, you will take these nukes so when NATO finally gets dragged in they'll attack you first. Think of yourself as the smaller, weaker, bear that is sick and falls while running, so that the big bear can get away. You are important to my survival. Your sacrifice will not go unnoticed."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Assassination still off the table, huh? Don't want to risk violating those international norms.


He could always slip on his tea.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: Putin just put a bullseye on Lukashenko's head. If those missals fly his ass is the one facing retaliation.


how did you even do that?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If this was shipped to brown people Biden
Would have already drone stoked Ed the nukes
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Cool. Let's send a few nukes to Ukraine.


\ FA?
\\ FO!


Oh heck no!  We do that, and Putin gets the greenlight to launch his everywhere.
 
whr21
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Cool. Let's send a few nukes to Ukraine.


\ FA?
\\ FO!


We got some sitting in Incirlik, prolly no reason to push them farther towards the front.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is in the Sun, so it's nonsense, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Sorry, no time to 'shop in some text
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Same old tricks
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bzdrummer: [Fark user image 425x409]


Spoiler alert:  they'd have company.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: This is a huge farking "Meh."  Doesn't change a thing, just more desperate posturing intended to project strength.


Yep.

What's the difference between a nuke down the road & one 10,000 miles away if we know they're never gonna use it?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ooga-booga, dey got dem nukes!

/laughing out loud in Gen-X mode
 
