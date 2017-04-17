 Skip to content
Sorry, Venkman, I'm terrified beyond the capacity for rational thought
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How many stars for the Michelin Pope?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: [Fark user image 365x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media-s3-us-east-1.ceros.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stay Poped Marshmallow Man?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: [media-s3-us-east-1.ceros.com image 850x547]


Username checks out.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From spitting the phattest bars to wearing the latest dope threads, Francis is the first hip hop pope.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: From spitting the phattest bars to wearing the latest dope threads, Francis is the first hip hop pope.

[Fark user image 425x283]


Why is Forrest Whitaker there?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm tired of poped tyres.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does his cross cause his coat to deflate if it punctures the balloons?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

puffy999: The Third Man: From spitting the phattest bars to wearing the latest dope threads, Francis is the first hip hop pope.

[Fark user image 425x283]

Why is Forrest Whitaker there?


I didn't think he did much after F Troop
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

puffy999: The Third Man: From spitting the phattest bars to wearing the latest dope threads, Francis is the first hip hop pope.

[Fark user image 425x283]

Why is Forrest Whitaker there?


Keeping an eye on the Pope. . .
 
kb7rky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We've been going about this all wrong. This Mr. Stay Puft's okay! He's a sailor, he's in New York; we get this guy laid, we won't have any trouble!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
bondmovies.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
THE TRAVELER HAS COME
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So what are the streams and why shouldn't we cross them?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: So what are the streams and why shouldn't we cross them?


Do you want melted Pope all over the Vatican?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If someone asks you if you're a pope, you say YES!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Archbishop: "Lenny, officially the church won't take any postion with the religious implications of these phenomenons. Personally, Lenny, I think it's a sign from God, but don't quote me on that."

Venkman: "I think that's a smart move, Mike."
 
swankywanky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now, if it had been a nun, that would have brought up some childhood trauma.

previews.123rf.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's a sailor, he's in New York; we get this guy laid, we won't have any trouble!
 
veale728
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...is that the Pope or Rudy Giuliani?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is his bubble suit.  better than a pope mobile
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You'll never convince me that Pope Francis isn't actually Peter Stormare going extreme method for an upcoming role

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: How many stars for the Michelin Pope?


Time to re-TIRE
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: You'll never convince me that Pope Francis isn't actually Peter Stormare going extreme method for an upcoming role

[Fark user image 266x189]


Well after 10 years, that would just be "out-of-work actor Peter Stormare" preparing for an upcoming role.
 
