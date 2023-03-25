 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor goes off at 10:30PM ET starting with Mindforce and Calgary punk band Citizen Rage. The forecast calls for a one hundred percent chance of doom with Dumblegore, Eye of Doom, and Windhand, plus the story of the most expensive CD ever   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K
8 hours ago  
Hello friends!

Tonight I am at the final night of The Electric Highway festival (which I cover in the show intro).

Eleven HUNDRED days since the original festival was scheduled in 2020, The Electric Highway opened on Thursday night and, as I said, I have been there each and every night.

Festival headliners Sasquatch are hitting the stage at midnight and I cannot wait, but there have been so many amazing bands at this festival and they will be well represented on Noise Factor very soon, Citizen Rage are the first, featured tonight.

So enjoy the show tonight and I will give you more of a rundown in the coming weeks.
 
Rev.K
8 hours ago  
A few pics for ya.

Citizen Rage
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K
8 hours ago  
No More Moments

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K
8 hours ago  
Hombre

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K
8 hours ago  
Among the merch I bought is this EP from Destroy My Brains, which is almost certainly going to end up on the show.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy
7 hours ago  
Ah, that would have explain the five comments already.  Looks like a good time.  Not sure if I'll/we'll be around in seven or thereabouts hours.  Today is some sort of Tolkien Day'. We've been to the local library's program on him (showing the seventies animated LOTR, lots of craft vendors, etc) and are currently watching the extended Two Towers (Fellowship yesterday).  Not sure if RotK is on the schedule for tonight or tomorrow . If tonight then probably no NF (or if we decide to continue our 'late 70s French cinema' retrospective...).  But eventually NF will be listened to.

/on a somewhat related note, the archives are not updated through last week
 
Rev.K
6 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Not sure if RotK is on the schedule for tonight or tomorrow . If tonight then probably no NF (or if we decide to continue our 'late 70s French cinema' retrospective...).  But eventually NF will be listened to.


I f*ckin' LOVE the extended editions of LotR. I would completely not blame you for watching RotK tonight.

Mike appears to be back on a somewhat random schedule of archive uploading. I know he's been dealing with some website stuff lately, so maybe he's just been busy.
 
Recoil Therapy
5 hours ago  

Rev.K: I f*ckin' LOVE the extended editions of LotR. I would completely not blame you for watching RotK tonight.


Us too, we try to go through them once a year or so ... but 11.5 hours... She had a three day weekend, so we figured one per day.  If we don't watch RotK, I'm curious as to how she plans on distracting me/making me forget NF is on...

/Have you ever seen the fan edit of The Hobbit?  Assorted fans edited the three movies down from the insane three movies/eight hours to a more 'reasonable' 3.5 by getting rid of much of the nonsense.
//sadly we forgot that we had that version of The Hobbit until after starting FotR ... ah well
 
jasonvatch
2 hours ago  
"Standing' by...
 
