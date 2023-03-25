 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Brewster's Billions   (ktla.com) divider line
18
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buy one giant estate right after winning that much?  Sure.

Beyond that, take a moment to create a trust so you don't make the news every time you buy more properties. Don't have your name directly on the purchases.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hard not to say Brewster's brillions
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Busty Brazzilians?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I'd won that much, I wouldn't go buying a luxury home.  I would, and in fact would buy several.  I'd then rent them out for about $400 a month to those who could pass a background check.  And if folks manage to stay in them for five years without missing a rent payment, and they stay out of trouble, it's theirs.  That way, the have nots can finally live in a neighborhood of the haves.  I would probably be assassinated by the haves, though, but it'd be worth it to give folks a leg up.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were that rich I'd buy something on the top of a mountain.

well, hill.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If I were that rich, I wouldn't be that rich any more because I would have given 90%+ to good causes. NO ONE needs that much money.
 
wxboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And this is why you claim anonymously if you at all possibly can. You don't need the media stalking you for the rest of your life.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wxboy: And this is why you claim anonymously if you at all possibly can. You don't need the media stalking you for the rest of your life.


Some states don't let you, even with a trust.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I would have bought a little ranch
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: If I'd won that much, I wouldn't go buying a luxury home.  I would, and in fact would buy several.  I'd then rent them out for about $400 a month to those who could pass a background check.  And if folks manage to stay in them for five years without missing a rent payment, and they stay out of trouble, it's theirs.  That way, the have nots can finally live in a neighborhood of the haves.  I would probably be assassinated by the haves, though, but it'd be worth it to give folks a leg up.


What about ponies? Do they get a pony too?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: If I'd won that much, I wouldn't go buying a luxury home.  I would, and in fact would buy several.  I'd then rent them out for about $400 a month to those who could pass a background check.  And if folks manage to stay in them for five years without missing a rent payment, and they stay out of trouble, it's theirs.  That way, the have nots can finally live in a neighborhood of the haves.  I would probably be assassinated by the haves, though, but it'd be worth it to give folks a leg up.


At least the NIMBYs will have the opportunity to get more creative with their lawsuits.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i thought it meant he bought another ticket and won....that would be closer to double dipping than what they said.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Aaaaand it's gone

RemindMe! 2 years
 
proteus_b
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: And if folks manage to stay in them for five years without missing a rent payment, and they stay out of trouble, it's theirs.


You take care of the gift taxes on your side?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
25.5M? That's not so much buying a house as it is buying a luxury hotel with all the expenses and management needs, with none of the revenue.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Submitted 2 links to this story, how do the mods determine the approval? Don't really care.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't think this is a problem I have to worry about.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: Submitted 2 links to this story, how do the mods determine the approval? Don't really care.


A decent headline helps.

Sometimes.
 
