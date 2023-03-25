 Skip to content
23
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I may point out again (as I did when someone posted this link a few days ago), observe the "Call Me Juicy" cushion, flanked by a pair of Playboy bunny pillows (on a bench in one of the bedrooms).
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's what I would imagine my 12-year-old niece doing to her house on The Sims.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xanadone: If I may point out again (as I did when someone posted this link a few days ago), observe the "Call Me Juicy" cushion, flanked by a pair of Playboy bunny pillows (on a bench in one of the bedrooms).


Yes, we've been there and done this.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xanadone: If I may point out again (as I did when someone posted this link a few days ago), observe the "Call Me Juicy" cushion, flanked by a pair of Playboy bunny pillows (on a bench in one of the bedrooms).


Badmoodman: Xanadone: If I may point out again (as I did when someone posted this link a few days ago), observe the "Call Me Juicy" cushion, flanked by a pair of Playboy bunny pillows (on a bench in one of the bedrooms).

Yes, we've been there and done this.


I'm betting it's an OnlyFans / Tik-Tok / Instas influencer time-share that they've moved on from.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

casey17: Xanadone: If I may point out again (as I did when someone posted this link a few days ago), observe the "Call Me Juicy" cushion, flanked by a pair of Playboy bunny pillows (on a bench in one of the bedrooms).

Badmoodman: Xanadone: If I may point out again (as I did when someone posted this link a few days ago), observe the "Call Me Juicy" cushion, flanked by a pair of Playboy bunny pillows (on a bench in one of the bedrooms).

Yes, we've been there and done this.

I'm betting it's an OnlyFans / Tik-Tok / Instas influencer time-share that they've moved on from.


So did you see the rooms used with an enormous person doing crush on only fans?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why that fark would anyone get a mortgage only to have to still share walls with neighbors? Gross.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NuclearPenguins: Why that fark would anyone get a mortgage only to have to still share walls with neighbors? Gross.


hark at Rockefeller here
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think the kitchen and a few of the bathrooms gave me diabetes.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The bones don't look terrible. Fixing this place is simply a matter of a few buckets of paint and maybe some new flooring. As far as zillow nightmares I have seen, this one isn't bad at all.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

greentea1985: The bones don't look terrible. Fixing this place is simply a matter of a few buckets of paint and maybe some new flooring. As far as zillow nightmares I have seen, this one isn't bad at all.


I'd retire in that.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Mattel would like a word...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jersey girl.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone vomited everywhere inside that place.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to see a photo of the owner. I'm betting they're a living cartoon character (complete with re-purposed traffic cone bolt-ons).
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

casey17: Xanadone: If I may point out again (as I did when someone posted this link a few days ago), observe the "Call Me Juicy" cushion, flanked by a pair of Playboy bunny pillows (on a bench in one of the bedrooms).

Badmoodman: Xanadone: If I may point out again (as I did when someone posted this link a few days ago), observe the "Call Me Juicy" cushion, flanked by a pair of Playboy bunny pillows (on a bench in one of the bedrooms).

Yes, we've been there and done this.

I'm betting it's an OnlyFans / Tik-Tok / Instas influencer time-share that they've moved on from.


Can you blame her? She used to work at McDonald's. It didn't pay that much.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Small side point: when you look at house pics and all the lights are on, you know you're looking at gloomy rooms
 
Lord Bear
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

greentea1985: The bones don't look terrible. Fixing this place is simply a matter of a few buckets of paint and maybe some new flooring. As far as zillow nightmares I have seen, this one isn't bad at all.


Like most Zillow links around here, a bucket of paint and some new curtains goes a long way.  I've never bought a house that didn't need at least that.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If anyone needs me...I'll be at United Rentals, getting a bulldozer, and a flamethrower.
 
Cheron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone had built an elaborate mental scenario of losing their virginity.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: greentea1985: The bones don't look terrible. Fixing this place is simply a matter of a few buckets of paint and maybe some new flooring. As far as zillow nightmares I have seen, this one isn't bad at all.

Like most Zillow links around here, a bucket of paint and some new curtains goes a long way.  I've never bought a house that didn't need at least that.


Agreed.  Everything wrong with that place is easily fixed.  Except for being in an HOA.  That's a deal breaker.
 
12349876
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cheron: Someone had built an elaborate mental scenario of losing their virginity.


That one room with the lighting setup, they were going all in for social media glory. Wonder if they got enough money fornan upgrade or went bust.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To appeal to more moderate religions, the house even features a veil to hide the femininity of the rest of the house from the entryway and living room....
 
