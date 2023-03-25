 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 10 New England)   Multiple massive mansions mutilated by mistral in Massachusetts   (turnto10.com) divider line
13
    More: Sad, massive Massachusetts fire, homes, The Outlet Company, WHJJ, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Jack Edwards (sportscaster), WLNE-TV, Kathryn Tappen  
•       •       •

933 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2023 at 3:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man parts.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just once.

/ seriously, the second bad green about MA in an hour
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since they were burnt in Massachusetts, I am assuming that the Mansions were witches.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone was upside-down
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they have quite the scituation on their hands.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it was an accident...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On the up side, they can bulldoze the remains and put up affordable housing.
 
LesterB
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The chief said crews do not have a lot of water, making it challenging to put out the flames.

Um... are we that far gone with available water? What do people drink there?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Just once.

/ seriously, the second bad green about MA in an hour


You mean the one about 2,800 gas flame streetlights finally being replaced?

What is it with fire in MA?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Since they were burnt in Massachusetts, I am assuming that the Mansions were witches.


The Americans didn't burn witches - they hanged them.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: bostonguy: Just once.

/ seriously, the second bad green about MA in an hour

You mean the one about 2,800 gas flame streetlights finally being replaced?

What is it with fire in MA?


For some reason the MA state legislature refuses to cooperate with the state auditor. The last review was a hundred years ago (1 of 9)
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: winedrinkingman: Since they were burnt in Massachusetts, I am assuming that the Mansions were witches.

The Americans didn't burn witches - they hanged them.


Can confirm. (Salem witch trials.)

If I recall the history correctly, it was mainly heretics who were burned at the stake in medieval Europe. Not alleged witches.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LesterB: The chief said crews do not have a lot of water, making it challenging to put out the flames.

Um... are we that far gone with available water? What do people drink there?


Perhaps the lack of fire hydrants, so they would be limited to what they can carry in the trucks.  It could be the region was developed before fire hydrants were made a requirement.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.