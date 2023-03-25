 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hey United: Your worker has my AirPods, and I have a very particular set of tracking skills. Skills that make me a nightmare for you. If you get my AirPods back that'll be the end of it. But if you don't I will find them and publicly drag you on CNN   (cnn.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
After 12 days of chasing, Hayden finally got her AirPods back - although not in peak condition. "They look like they've been stomped on," she says. "They were wrapped in a toilet paper-sized piece of bubble wrap, Why bother?"

Someone got pissed off that they got caught.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is like the worst "brave little toaster" remake script.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: After 12 days of chasing, Hayden finally got her AirPods back - although not in peak condition. "They look like they've been stomped on," she says. "They were wrapped in a toilet paper-sized piece of bubble wrap, Why bother?"

Someone got pissed off that they got caught.


Maybe.  Sounds like they weren't properly packaged and got f*cked up in the mail. Either that, or the first time they heard the "These airpods belong to so-and-so, here's the number" message, the person who had them thought, "Oh shiat - I paid that dude $50 for these and they're stolen?  Yeah, I'll just stomp them so they can't be traced."

I imagine what happened was someone from the catering crew saw an unattended jacket and took it up to the front like they're supposed to.  Knowing that the passenger was there waiting for something valuable, the flight attendant met them halfway, relieved the pockets of valuables, then gave her the jacket.  The thief kept them for a few days, then turned around and sold them to someone in Cargo.  When the investigation came, all fingers pointed to the contractor, never the airline.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems gross to use someone else's ear buds. I'd be worried about their ear goop.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this story about a white lady losing her headphones national news?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want them back? That's a $35 fee.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I on e left my wallet on a plane.

I got it back the next day, less the 4 dollars cash that was in there.


fark me, if 4 dollars was worth stealing to you, just take it, it's obvious you needed it
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We don't have a break room at work so my jacket was in the vending room at work one weekend. It stayed there until fifteen minutes before I left when this fat biatch stole it. It didn't have my gloves in it when I got back but the jacket was more expensive so I didn't care too much
 
emtwo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had a pair of sunglasses more expensive than that stolen from me at an arcade in Atlanta, GA in 2004.

Get in line, intrepid reporters, I'm selling this bombshell to the highest bidder. Exclusive.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

emtwo: Why is this story about a white lady losing her headphones national news?


HER HUSBAND IS IN THE MILITARY YOU F*CKING MONSTER
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
United breaks guitars
United kills dogs
And now . United steals Airpods.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Apple's New AirPods Ad | CONAN on TBS
Youtube z_wImaGRkNY
 
king of vegas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you leave your AirPods on a plane, consider them gone. I think this person should be happy they got them back at all.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Example of why it's not good to keep things you find: a friend lived in the country, raising llamas. One night, he heard a lot of noise in the woods, and the llamas and his dog were going wild. He made sure they were okay, and in the morning he went to see what was going on. He found a backpack with $60,000 in it (in 1990). He was sorely tempted to keep it. He turned it in to the local sheriff, who grilled him for hours on suspicion that he was involved in the drug murder that had taken place in those woods the previous night. He had a hell of a time convincing them that he was innocent.
 
emtwo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: Example of why it's not good to keep things you find: a friend lived in the country, raising llamas. One night, he heard a lot of noise in the woods, and the llamas and his dog were going wild. He made sure they were okay, and in the morning he went to see what was going on. He found a backpack with $60,000 in it (in 1990). He was sorely tempted to keep it. He turned it in to the local sheriff, who grilled him for hours on suspicion that he was involved in the drug murder that had taken place in those woods the previous night. He had a hell of a time convincing them that he was innocent.


That seems to be an example of why you don't tell people when you find things and you don't talk to the cops.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The down side is, now everyone knows she paid for and uses AirPods.
 
pacified
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This woman is insufferable. Boo hoo. Don't lose your shiat
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: emtwo: Why is this story about a white lady losing her headphones national news?

HER HUSBAND IS IN THE MILITARY YOU F*CKING MONSTER


Also Alisabeth is burdened with her name and lack of eyebrows.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

emtwo: Why is this story about a white lady losing her headphones national news?


Because a white lady lost her headphones.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

emtwo: doomsdayaddams: Example of why it's not good to keep things you find: a friend lived in the country, raising llamas. One night, he heard a lot of noise in the woods, and the llamas and his dog were going wild. He made sure they were okay, and in the morning he went to see what was going on. He found a backpack with $60,000 in it (in 1990). He was sorely tempted to keep it. He turned it in to the local sheriff, who grilled him for hours on suspicion that he was involved in the drug murder that had taken place in those woods the previous night. He had a hell of a time convincing them that he was innocent.

That seems to be an example of why you don't tell people when you find things and you don't talk to the cops.


Have you not seen No Country for Old Men?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Warthog: [imgflip.com image 300x300]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

emtwo: doomsdayaddams: Example of why it's not good to keep things you find: a friend lived in the country, raising llamas. One night, he heard a lot of noise in the woods, and the llamas and his dog were going wild. He made sure they were okay, and in the morning he went to see what was going on. He found a backpack with $60,000 in it (in 1990). He was sorely tempted to keep it. He turned it in to the local sheriff, who grilled him for hours on suspicion that he was involved in the drug murder that had taken place in those woods the previous night. He had a hell of a time convincing them that he was innocent.

That seems to be an example of why you don't tell people when you find things and you don't talk to the cops.


Al I the only one who has seen the "No country for old men" documentary ? You don't keep the money, period.
 
acouvis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

emtwo: Why is this story about a white lady losing her headphones national news?


Because its yet another example of an airline not g.a.f. when it comes to a customer's property unless they can prove snd make it an issue of national attention.  It didn't manage to make a song this time though.

United Breaks Guitars
Youtube 5YGc4zOqozo
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: Example of why it's not good to keep things you find: a friend lived in the country, raising llamas. One night, he heard a lot of noise in the woods, and the llamas and his dog were going wild. He made sure they were okay, and in the morning he went to see what was going on. He found a backpack with $60,000 in it (in 1990). He was sorely tempted to keep it. He turned it in to the local sheriff, who grilled him for hours on suspicion that he was involved in the drug murder that had taken place in those woods the previous night. He had a hell of a time convincing them that he was innocent.


Sounds like he should have kept it.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: emtwo: doomsdayaddams: Example of why it's not good to keep things you find: a friend lived in the country, raising llamas. One night, he heard a lot of noise in the woods, and the llamas and his dog were going wild. He made sure they were okay, and in the morning he went to see what was going on. He found a backpack with $60,000 in it (in 1990). He was sorely tempted to keep it. He turned it in to the local sheriff, who grilled him for hours on suspicion that he was involved in the drug murder that had taken place in those woods the previous night. He had a hell of a time convincing them that he was innocent.

That seems to be an example of why you don't tell people when you find things and you don't talk to the cops.

Have you not seen No Country for Old Men?


Or "A Simple Plan"?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: Example of why it's not good to keep things you find: a friend lived in the country, raising llamas. One night, he heard a lot of noise in the woods, and the llamas and his dog were going wild. He made sure they were okay, and in the morning he went to see what was going on. He found a backpack with $60,000 in it (in 1990). He was sorely tempted to keep it. He turned it in to the local sheriff, who grilled him for hours on suspicion that he was involved in the drug murder that had taken place in those woods the previous night. He had a hell of a time convincing them that he was innocent.


That's not how McGuffin movies are supposed to work at all.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: It seems gross to use someone else's ear buds. I'd be worried about their ear goop.


That's why you boil them before you use stollen ear buds.  Follow me for more life lessons!
 
emtwo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

acouvis: emtwo: Why is this story about a white lady losing her headphones national news?

Because its yet another example of an airline not g.a.f. when it comes to a customer's property unless they can prove snd make it an issue of national attention.  It didn't manage to make a song this time though.

[YouTube video: United Breaks Guitars]


Literally nobody GAF.

I'm sorry, but some shiat just ain't worth looking into. It's a pair of headphones. Keep track of your own valuables or be prepared to replace them. Don't leave them behind in public spaces with strangers.

Between the airline, the police involvement, and all the spilled ink, this pair of headphones probably cost us all $10-$20k, and undoubtedly cost the victim more than $250 in hours to retrieve. Just buy a new farking pair of headphones FFS.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pacified: This woman is insufferable. Boo hoo. Don't lose your shiat


You sound like aunt that never found the gold bracelet i left at her house. She lived there till she died and left the house to her son. It had to have had tuned up. That is farked.  It left me with anxiety about my belongings for the whole of my life. I look  back at my bus seat as I leave the bus. To this day. It's horrible. /

/
Once I even feel asleep on the bus woke up in a panic got off the bus but forgot my 3 envelopes of tuna on the bus. I'm still sad about that.

🍽 🎒 🍆 💩 🐦
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: Example of why it's not good to keep things you find: a friend lived in the country, raising llamas. One night, he heard a lot of noise in the woods, and the llamas and his dog were going wild. He made sure they were okay, and in the morning he went to see what was going on. He found a backpack with $60,000 in it (in 1990). He was sorely tempted to keep it. He turned it in to the local sheriff, who grilled him for hours on suspicion that he was involved in the drug murder that had taken place in those woods the previous night. He had a hell of a time convincing them that he was innocent.


So the lesson is "keep the money, and if anyone says 'hey, there was a backpack out there', hand them an empty backpack", right?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thosw: foo monkey: emtwo: doomsdayaddams: Example of why it's not good to keep things you find: a friend lived in the country, raising llamas. One night, he heard a lot of noise in the woods, and the llamas and his dog were going wild. He made sure they were okay, and in the morning he went to see what was going on. He found a backpack with $60,000 in it (in 1990). He was sorely tempted to keep it. He turned it in to the local sheriff, who grilled him for hours on suspicion that he was involved in the drug murder that had taken place in those woods the previous night. He had a hell of a time convincing them that he was innocent.

That seems to be an example of why you don't tell people when you find things and you don't talk to the cops.

Have you not seen No Country for Old Men?

Or "A Simple Plan"?


No Country for Old Men?
"A Simple Plan"?

Epic movies.

That said,

Massive plot hole, criminals are better at finding X than the US government who never found DB-Cooper.

//
You'll never convince me there was ever actually a hijacker.
Is there proof that person was ever an outside party?
Didn't they conclude the dude worked in  Aviation. Thus.  It was gaslight.  The crew got that money. Someone in debt?
///
Rage. 😆
 
Bslim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
F*ck United and f*ck the thieving piece of shiat who stole her pods.

That said, this relationship is a little too intense:
"Maybe they look like AirPods to normal people, but it's my lifeline to my husband and means something different to me," she says
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She probably left them in her seat or they fell on the floor. Someone cleaning found them and had no way to find out whose they were. Some cargo person wants them so the cleaner hands them off. Nothing malicious, just getting rid of something someone left.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
O_o    You can track earbuds?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

emtwo: Why is this story about a white lady losing her headphones national news?


ArcadianRefugee: O_o    You can track earbuds?


This story brought to you by Apple
 
Excelsior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

emtwo: Why is this story about a white lady losing her headphones national news?


Karen's gotta Karen
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: O_o    You can track earbuds?


Anything Apple is now also an AirTag/tracking device, yes.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why didn't they steal untraceable items out of luggage as it was going to baggage claim per United employee handbook protocols?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: She probably left them in her seat or they fell on the floor. Someone cleaning found them and had no way to find out whose they were. Some cargo person wants them so the cleaner hands them off. Nothing malicious, just getting rid of something someone left.


Fairly sure that proper procedure to "get rid of them" would have been the lost-and-found.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I'm a diligent person, and I tracked the whole way from San Francisco to Seattle, taking screenshots the entire time. I live an hour from Seattle, and once I got home, I was still taking screenshots," she says.

At first I thought "how tedious," but then again, I'm one of those people who tend to stare at the flight data map thingie, so I shouldn't be one to judge.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

emtwo: Why is this story about a white lady losing her headphones national news?


Because they need something to compete with Gwyneth Paltrow being sued.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For the next few days, I was watching my AirPods at this man's house. They should have died,

Well that's pretty harsh even though they failed to help reunite someone with their lost property.


/oh, she meant the batteries
// well then, carry on.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "I'm a diligent person, and I tracked the whole way from San Francisco to Seattle, taking screenshots the entire time. I live an hour from Seattle, and once I got home, I was still taking screenshots," she says.

At first I thought "how tedious," but then again, I'm one of those people who tend to stare at the flight data map thingie, so I shouldn't be one to judge.


It's one of those things that I might let go on one occasion, and then on the next occasion go full wall whiteboard in hot pursuit.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

emtwo: Why is this story about a white lady losing her headphones national news?


Because who does not love a story about a forgetful military wife spending a week using her plucky tenacity to get back a pair of overpriced earbuds?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: ArcadianRefugee: O_o    You can track earbuds?

Anything Apple is now also an AirTag/tracking device, yes.


Huh. Kinda ... weird.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's an ad.
 
austerity101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pacified: This woman is insufferable. Boo hoo. Don't lose your shiat


She knew where they were, so they wasn't so much "lost" as they were stolen, and the airline refused to help her.
 
austerity101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: She probably left them in her seat or they fell on the floor. Someone cleaning found them and had no way to find out whose they were. Some cargo person wants them so the cleaner hands them off. Nothing malicious, just getting rid of something someone left.


That's called stealing.
 
