(CNN)   California ski resorts are remaining open until June due to all that snow   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Lake Tahoe, Snow, Ski resort, Winter solstice, Skiing, Weather, Ski, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This Summer, California won't be on fire, it'll be underwater.
 
cSquids
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: This Summer, California won't be on fire, it'll be underwater.


While that would be a nice change for the summer, I suspect what will happen is we will both be on fire AND underwater.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The biggest problem is going to be staffing. Half my summer staff work for the Palisades organization but come over to me the week leading up to Memorial Day. Part of the reason they are choosing to keep Alpine open is because they can operate it with only 3 or 4 lifts and minimal staff.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nice.


junelakeaccommodations.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
LOL. it's not even April. Plenty of time for a week or two of hot weather to fark up the conditions.
 
phishrace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cSquids: dionysusaur: This Summer, California won't be on fire, it'll be underwater.

While that would be a nice change for the summer, I suspect what will happen is we will both be on fire AND underwater.


The mudslides will put out the wildfires. Problem solved.

$1 to Johnny Carson
 
Zagloba
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cSquids: dionysusaur: This Summer, California won't be on fire, it'll be underwater.

While that would be a nice change for the summer, I suspect what will happen is we will both be on fire AND underwater.


Which plague was "boils" again?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
