 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 4 San Antonio)   Fark challenge: Read this article without thinking "WTF" more than ten times   (news4sanantonio.com) divider line
45
    More: Facepalm, Man breaks, Day care, day care, diapers, baby, police  
•       •       •

1122 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2023 at 2:15 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How do you not know Depends are sold at every drug store in the country?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maga
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lets be nice and hope he gets the help he needs.  And a spanking.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hell, I failed the challenge while reading the headline.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A cell is kinda like a crib! Naw, doesn't seem like this guy needs jail. This is more kooky than criminal.
Actually, sounds like there's a business opportunity here for the daycare center. Hell, he left $500 or more just for a few diapers and some formula! After the kiddies leave in the afternoon, Baby Danielle can come out and play.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not kink shaming, but he should have gone to the store.

That said, i think he was more grubbing for attention...
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He said the center has made changes to increase security, including door locks.

There were no locks before?!

/hope he gets the help he needs.
//mildly amusing ad placement:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not one to kink shame, but taking your kink to a day care facility, even after hours is pretty farking gross.

Looks like he owns a local bar and grill.  I bet he describes himself as a pillar of the community.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty sure there are dating websites where you can look for like-minded people to "play along with" whatever your kink happens to be. Then you get two people having fun, and no one runs afoul of the law.

Or maybe the thrill of breaking the law is part of the whole deal for this guy.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fett Life not a viable option here, sport?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only real WTF is the door lock thing.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

educated: He said the center has made changes to increase security, including door locks.

There were no locks before?!

/hope he gets the help he needs.
//mildly amusing ad placement:
[Fark user image image 411x750]


He's not even drinking it...
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That he was willing to pay for the supplies he took, but that he couldn't just go to the store (or order them online) for himself, tells me that the items being intended for babies, a group in which he'd like to count himself, is a vital element to the kink. Buying them for himself would ruin it. What he really needs is a gal with a nurturing fetish who can procure them as part of her childcare chores.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He said the center has made changes to increase security, including door locks."

I am choosing to believe this is a case of poor wording and not that the daycare apparently DID NOT HAVE LOCKS ON THE DOORS.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: educated: He said the center has made changes to increase security, including door locks.

There were no locks before?!

/hope he gets the help he needs.
//mildly amusing ad placement:
[Fark user image image 411x750]

He's not even drinking it...


Esophageal dysfunction.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm jaded and a kinkster, but you got 5 WTFOLs out of me
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In this economy he couldn't find someone else to play along?  Hasn't he heard about the internet?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: How do you not know Depends are sold at every drug store in the country?


Because Depends don't help with the infantilization fetish this dude obviously has, and doesn't deal with the mental illness that fails to allow him to control it.

They'll throw him some Prozac and he will be good as new in no time.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The adult babies, ABies are something else.  ABy Nirvana is complete incontinence.
/lulz
//nttawwt
///just dropped a Havana omelet myself
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Read the article? What site do you think this is?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
His favorite cartoon:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Hold on Mam, I'll have to call the manager."
"But she really needs a diaper change."
"Yes I know, but I have to get the key to the diaper cabinet."
"The diapers are locked up?"
"Yes, they are, you really don't want to know why."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I still don't know what state this took place in.

And I'm OK with that.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CSI did the adult fetish about being cared for like a baby thing.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

offacue: Lets be nice and hope he gets the help he needs.  And a spanking.


He shouldn't be rewarded for his behaviour.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bughunter: I still don't know what state this took place in.

And I'm OK with that.


New York (Outside Rochester)

I assume he's a GOP operative.
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm not one to kink shame, but taking your kink to a day care facility, even after hours is pretty farking gross.

Looks like he owns a local bar and grill.  I bet he describes himself as a pillar of the community.


$20 says he calls his house a "crib" - but he means it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: offacue: Lets be nice and hope he gets the help he needs.  And a spanking.

He shouldn't be rewarded for his behaviour.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This was an episode of Angie Tribeca
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Caught him.
 
B0redd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
WTF
 
DRTFA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: CSI did the adult fetish about being cared for like a baby thing.


That was my first thought as well.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
not a problem, subby.

i masturbated the entire time.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Challenge accepted.

[reads article]

Mother of god!
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got to 8 or 9 WTFs and I'm pretty cynical.
 
phishrace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've looked over all your test results Mr Seeler, including the brain scan, and I have good news for you. You're not sick and you're not addicted to anything. You have a fetish. My prescription for you is to move to an area where these types of fetishes are more accepted and sometimes encouraged. I hear SF and Palm Springs are nice.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
After reading the poltab, I am out of WTFs.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some people juggle geese...
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sorry subby, it's just a sad demented guy. No WTF given as demented people do demented things.

On an unrelated note:

by WHAM Staff

Nice to see George Michael got a job.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The ADBL thing is a pretty common kink...I'm sure a certain mouse can attest that they even cross pollinate with furries (Baby Fur)..Not my thing at all..But more power too em'. No one is getting hurt..
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The sound of a Black Forest Cuckoo Clock
Youtube vA2ZJYW2FeM
 
mistahtom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
See what happens when you overturn RvW?  You get this kind of shiat.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Attention seeking mental breakdown, consider yourself immune at your own peril
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Not kink shaming, but he should have gone to the store.

That said, i think he was more grubbing for attention...


surely there is a Wal-Mart in his neighborhood with that stuff. Me thinks the child care center is part of the kink.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.