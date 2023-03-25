 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Florida sheriff on the lookout for the Spring Break Squatter. Suspect may be in the company of the Christmas Croucher, New Years Kneeler and the Hanukkah Huncher   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Community, Walking, Spring break, Closed-circuit television, Crime, Sheriff, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, video message  
smokewon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think the reporter added the f to her last name just for the story.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
'Vacating their private yard'

Shouldn't that be vacating in their private yard.
 
Bslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"What if somebody stopped their car or their boat and walked up into your yard and started doing the number one thing or the number two thing in your hedges?"

I would continue living my life and worrying about actual important things, Sheriff McPig.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: "What if somebody stopped their car or their boat and walked up into your yard and started doing the number one thing or the number two thing in your hedges?"

I would continue living my life and worrying about actual important things, Sheriff McPig.


Hmmm...  turn on the yard sprinkler system.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When I piss in the alley no one in the lame stream media reports it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Easter Keyster wanted for questioning.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This how much humans can't get along.  No one thinks they can ask a complete stranger to use the restroom.  And their not wrong.  Meanwhile companies will refuse people who are not customers.  It's odd that we have so few public restrooms. Clearly we hate each other and deserve Trump.  And Clinton.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you're looking for the Fourth of July fornicator I'm right here!
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bslim: "What if somebody stopped their car or their boat and walked up into your yard and started doing the number one thing or the number two thing in your hedges?"

I would continue living my life and worrying about actual important things, Sheriff McPig.


If I knew who it was I'd ask them to come and clean it up, just like I did when my neighbor's dog regularly sh*t in my yard. I politely asked her (the neighbor, not the dog) to clean it up, which she did. Thankfully they've moved and I haven't had to ask her to clean up after her animal for a couple years now.

/parenthesis because Fark
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anyone else disappointed after misreading "squatter" as something else?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bslim: "What if somebody stopped their car or their boat and walked up into your yard and started doing the number one thing or the number two thing in your hedges?"

I would continue living my life and worrying about actual important things, Sheriff McPig.


Publish your address so we can all come over. You can prove yourself right.

/ I'm the Festivus Freedropper.
// Groundhog Day Growler?
/// Third slashie squirter?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
happens every time I go to NYC. millions of people do the tourist thing there every year. not one damn toilet in site. years ago the taxpayers paid huge bucks for installation of public restrooms in Manhattan. they were removed before the year was up.
 
