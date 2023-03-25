 Skip to content
(Live Science)   Just like your mom, the universe may not have been satisfied with just one Big Bang   (livescience.com)
29
•       •       •

566 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2023 at 1:34 PM



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The second one is called "Young Sheldon"
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Me so thorny: The second one is called "Young Sheldon"


Who your mother farks is none of my business as long as they're of age.
 
egomann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whataboutsecondbigbang.jpg
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more likely there have been an infinite number of big bangs.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Somebody was obviously a Douglas Adams fan
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: [Fark user image 425x318]

Somebody was obviously a Douglas Adams fan


Do you want to see a menu, or would you like to meet the meat?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: It's more likely there have been an infinite number of big bangs.


Because subby's mom doesn't have an off switch.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just another theory.
Meanwhile, many physicists are wondering if particle dark matter exists at all.

Dark Matter: The Situation has Changed
Youtube 4_qJptwikRc
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PHYS101: Subby's Mom was the original Big Bang
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the Big Bang, most cosmologists think, the universe underwent a period of rapid, remarkable expansion...

I've had some fascinating conversations about space-time theory while getting my nails done.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: It's more likely there have been an infinite number of big bangs.


This the entire observable universe rotates around a single point that our Big Bang happened, but that does not mean that if we went further out we would not find other sections of an infinite universe rotating around their big bangs, and all of these are probably rotating around a central point that created the big bangs and if you pulled back the big bang creating thing probably has something creating it.

We are just limited because we can only see a few dozen billion light-years in any direction.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

I'm here for the second gang bang.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BIGBANG - 뱅뱅뱅 (BANG BANG BANG) M/V
Youtube 2ips2mM7Zqw
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Insightful: This is just another theory.
Meanwhile, many physicists are wondering if particle dark matter exists at all.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4_qJptwikRc]


Yup, dark matter is just something invented to fix the holes in current physicist's theories of the universe...
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: This the entire observable universe rotates around a single point that our Big Bang happened


The big bang (if it happened the way we think) didn't happen anywhere. It happened everywhere. Just like every side of a blown-up balloon can call itself the "center" of the surface of the balloon.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scienctist: The only job where you get paid to say "I dunno.  Probably some sort of thing that no one can see or test for. I say it its invisible space elves.  Can you prove it's not?  No?  Then I'll expect my check in my account by Friday, thank you."
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Infinite big bangs.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: It's more likely there have been an infinite number of big bangs.


That's GANG bang.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some folks had an idea about cosmology and worked through the implications. It doesn't seem to contradict any current observations, but it also can't be distinguished from current models at the moment. They show how future observations could tell these models apart. Most likely their model will be disproven at that point, but you never know. The paper has yet to be peer reviewed.

This kind of worked-through speculation is an important part of science, but it really doesn't warrant any attention from outside the field at this stage.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just something else the CDC got wrong!
 
BlakCat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in the multi-verse:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Mr.Insightful: This is just another theory.
Meanwhile, many physicists are wondering if particle dark matter exists at all.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4_qJptwikRc]

Yup, dark matter is just something invented to fix the holes in current physicist's theories of the universe...


Dark matter is a useful model. It makes predictions for the structure and evolution of the universe, the rotation of galaxies, how galaxies and galaxy clusters collide, etc. Those predictions are borne out by observations.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yo momma so fat when she sits around the universe, she sits around the universe.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: foo monkey: It's more likely there have been an infinite number of big bangs.

This the entire observable universe rotates around a single point that our Big Bang happened, but that does not mean that if we went further out we would not find other sections of an infinite universe rotating around their big bangs, and all of these are probably rotating around a central point that created the big bangs and if you pulled back the big bang creating thing probably has something creating it.

We are just limited because we can only see a few dozen billion light-years in any direction.


I'm pretty sure there is no single point that is the geographic center of the universe.  It's more complicated and less intuitive than that.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
News from the 1990's journal of applied physics is now news again?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It's more likely there have been an infinite number of big bangs.


When time and space as we think of it are not a constraint, we have options.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Mr.Insightful: This is just another theory.
Meanwhile, many physicists are wondering if particle dark matter exists at all.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4_qJptwikRc]

Yup, dark matter is just something invented to fix the holes in current physicist's theories of the universe...


stewart lee loch ness monster
Youtube FzOv14fA-BI
 
