(NPR)   At least 23 killed by overnight tornados in Mississippi and Alabama   (npr.org) divider line
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.


and I came here to see if anyone would blame it on "the gays"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

and I came here to see if anyone would blame it on "the gays"


I'm not looking to blame, I'm just wondering how many of them deserve any actual sympathy.  It being Mississippi and Alabama, it is statistically likely that they are authoritarians who want to hurt women and LGBT people, so I have a hard time mustering sympathy because they are statistically likely to be garbage people who would want to hurt me.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A little early for tornado season
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.


Gotta love "tolerant" liberals.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hit the towns of Silver City & Rolling Fork, which are poor & black towns in Mississippi so: a. No one's gonna notice, and b. No one's gonna do much to help.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: tembaarmswide: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

and I came here to see if anyone would blame it on "the gays"

I'm not looking to blame, I'm just wondering how many of them deserve any actual sympathy.  It being Mississippi and Alabama, it is statistically likely that they are authoritarians who want to hurt women and LGBT people, so I have a hard time mustering sympathy because they are statistically likely to be garbage people who would want to hurt me.


no no.  I'm sorry.  I wasn't insinuating that YOU were doing so.  I'm always down for mocking the religious people that blame natural disasters on their neighbors not following their flavor of religion.
 
12349876
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.


The two towns in TFA are over two thirds black.  The general area is the black belt.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also, being sympathetic to idiots who blame LGBTQ people for anything automatically makes someone a better Christian than the idiots even if we have no desire to be associated with such a religion
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Oysterman: A little early for tornado season


You should write a letter to the weather's manager.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

12349876: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

The two towns in TFA are over two thirds black.  The general area is the black belt.


Fark user imageView Full Size


this image is just as coherent of a response as yours to the OP
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: tembaarmswide: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

and I came here to see if anyone would blame it on "the gays"

I'm not looking to blame, I'm just wondering how many of them deserve any actual sympathy.  It being Mississippi and Alabama, it is statistically likely that they are authoritarians who want to hurt women and LGBT people, so I have a hard time mustering sympathy because they are statistically likely to be garbage people who would want to hurt me.


These towns weren't your typical "Bubba" red-hat hamlets.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

Gotta love "tolerant" liberals.


indiependent.co.ukView Full Size


Yes, boo this person for being upset at the crowd that want to oppress others which also tends to blame natural disasters on those oppressed.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Saturday morning shiat takes
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

Gotta love "tolerant" liberals.


You really are a masochist.  You come here posting obviously contrarian BS every day.  Is this what it takes to get you off these days?  Being publicly but anonymously shamed on an internet forum?  I don't normally kink shame but, damn son... get a new fetish.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

Gotta love "tolerant" liberals.


Interestingly enough, the only people I ever hear complain about the "tolerant left" are intolerant fascists.

/ things that make you go, "hmmmmm"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: tembaarmswide: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

and I came here to see if anyone would blame it on "the gays"

I'm not looking to blame, I'm just wondering how many of them deserve any actual sympathy.  It being Mississippi and Alabama, it is statistically likely that they are authoritarians who want to hurt women and LGBT people, so I have a hard time mustering sympathy because they are statistically likely to be garbage people who would want to hurt me.


You might want to rethink your assumptions.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: tembaarmswide: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

and I came here to see if anyone would blame it on "the gays"

I'm not looking to blame, I'm just wondering how many of them deserve any actual sympathy.  It being Mississippi and Alabama, it is statistically likely that they are authoritarians who want to hurt women and LGBT people, so I have a hard time mustering sympathy because they are statistically likely to be garbage people who would want to hurt me.


From reading you past posts I always thought you were a bit of a piece of shiat but thanks for confirming that you are a piece of shiat.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Catsaregreen: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

Gotta love "tolerant" liberals.

Interestingly enough, the only people I ever hear complain about the "tolerant left" are intolerant fascists.

/ things that make you go, "hmmmmm"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: 12349876: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

The two towns in TFA are over two thirds black.  The general area is the black belt.

[Fark user image 200x160] [View Full Size image _x_]

this image is just as coherent of a response as yours to the OP


The precinct with Silver City voted 66% for Joe Biden.  South Rolling Fork voted 50% for Biden and North Rolling Fork voted 92% for Joe Biden.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

12349876: tembaarmswide: 12349876: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

The two towns in TFA are over two thirds black.  The general area is the black belt.

[Fark user image 200x160] [View Full Size image _x_]

this image is just as coherent of a response as yours to the OP

The precinct with Silver City voted 66% for Joe Biden.  South Rolling Fork voted 50% for Biden and North Rolling Fork voted 92% for Joe Biden.


So the tornadoes hiat towns that are populated by non-garbage people.  So now I have sympathy for them.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

Gotta love "tolerant" liberals.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Oysterman: A little early for tornado season


Not in that part of the country.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dixie_Alley
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: tembaarmswide: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

and I came here to see if anyone would blame it on "the gays"

I'm not looking to blame, I'm just wondering how many of them deserve any actual sympathy.  It being Mississippi and Alabama, it is statistically likely that they are authoritarians who want to hurt women and LGBT people, so I have a hard time mustering sympathy because they are statistically likely to be garbage people who would want to hurt me.


Too bad there isn't a Hooked on Phonics for social cues.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: 12349876: tembaarmswide: 12349876: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

The two towns in TFA are over two thirds black.  The general area is the black belt.

[Fark user image 200x160] [View Full Size image _x_]

this image is just as coherent of a response as yours to the OP

The precinct with Silver City voted 66% for Joe Biden.  South Rolling Fork voted 50% for Biden and North Rolling Fork voted 92% for Joe Biden.

So the tornadoes hiat towns that are populated by non-garbage people.  So now I have sympathy for them.


every town has garbage and non-garbage people.  No red state is 100% red and no blue state is 100% blue.  As an American, I have to remind myself of this too.  Civil War 2 doesn't need to happen here and we can't give up on the population trapped in a state fighting against their rights so i hate 'writing off' an entire state, city, or town.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Oysterman: A little early for tornado season


Tornado season is March, April, and May. We're nearly at the end of March.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

Gotta love "tolerant" liberals.


Fark user imageView Full Size


If someone actively seeks to harm you it's hard to work up any emotion except schadenfreude when bad things happen to them. Doesn't have anything to do with left or right. Dumbass.

On the other hand, not everyone in those states hate LGBTQ people. Condemning 100% for the sins of even 99% isn't right either. It's uncharitable at best and evil at worst.

Now both of you go sit in opposite corners of the room and think about how you've shiat the bed.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

12349876: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

The two towns in TFA are over two thirds black.  The general area is the black belt.


What? Black people can't hate the gheys?  That's racist!
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

12349876: NM Volunteer: I wonder how many of those 23 supported the trans bathroom laws and abortion bans.

The two towns in TFA are over two thirds black.  The general area is the black belt.


Black belt? Implying that they are about fighting? I see.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey has anyone noticed that 23 Americans were killed by tornados in Mississippi and Alabama last night?
 
synithium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
""Please pray for God's hand to be over all who lost family and friends.""

Yeah...God's hand.  Maybe send money too.
 
