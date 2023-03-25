 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MyLondon)   Train delays for 'tens of thousands' of London commuters caused by just TWO selfish passengers. Justice would be plastering their photos on the schedule boards at all stations   (mylondon.news) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, Train, London Underground, London, London Bridge, London Bridge station, National Rail, Rail transport, Passenger  
•       •       •

935 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2023 at 12:55 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hefty delays
It's correct usage, but that's the first time I've ever seen hefty used for anything other than weight.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: hefty delays
It's correct usage, but that's the first time I've ever seen hefty used for anything other than weight.


Or trash bags.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Commuters were confronted with "dangerous" scenes at London Bridge station

Wow. All the way in Arizona.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Assholes forced open car doors and started walking down the tracks, causing the rail operator to have to turn off power to the third rail so they didn't get electrocuted.

If they leave the third rail hot, that seems like a self correcting problem.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Almost definitely drag queens.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Assholes forced open car doors and started walking down the tracks, causing the rail operator to have to turn off power to the third rail so they didn't get electrocuted.

If they leave the third rail hot, that seems like a self correcting problem.


unfortunately the clean up would cause longer delays, so this is the least chitty we can make it for everyone else.
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Have said passengers suffered any consequences for their idiocy?
 
El Borscht
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
THAT WAS THEM??
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: hefty delays
It's correct usage, but that's the first time I've ever seen hefty used for anything other than weight.


That cancerous website had hefty popups.
 
zbtop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Im curious, how long were they waiting before forcing the door?

Not that it excuses anything, but I noticed they didn't note that.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zbtop: Im curious, how long were they waiting before forcing the door?

Not that it excuses anything, but I noticed they didn't note that.


That's a good point. If it was several hours that's more understandable.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zbtop: Im curious, how long were they waiting before forcing the door?

Not that it excuses anything, but I noticed they didn't note that.


Yeah, Amtrak will leave you stranded on a train for 30 hours. People were calling the police.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: "one of their trains in Hither Green"
I had to read that phrase several times because every time I did, my brain changed "Hither" to "Hitler" and I kept thinking "Surely ENGLAND wouldn't name a park after that literally Nazi"...
 
untoldforce
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've been stuck in a train in a tunnel under the Hudson when the power went out. There's definitely a self preservation instinct that kicks in. Your mind knows that you're in a small 100+ year old tube under a giant river.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Almost definitely drag queens.


Benny Hill and Monty Python approve
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: lindalouwho: hefty delays
It's correct usage, but that's the first time I've ever seen hefty used for anything other than weight.

That cancerous website had hefty popups.


google "ghostery"
 
encephlavator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But, but mass transit is a panacea that solves all problems. It's the 2nd coming of Christ. Livable, walkable cities FTW!

/facepalm
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Electric Light Orchestra - Last Train to London (Official Video)
Youtube Up4WjdabA2c
/the timing....perfect
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As someone whose face can stop a train, I sympathize.   That's why I don't ride them, or look in mirrors, or at clocks.

Have a little consideration people!
 
alex10294
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meh. If they left me on a train for more than a few hours, I'd consider it. Also, saying they "had to shut down EVERYTHING" due to that is typical bureaucratic bs. Just have some guy walk the track for 5 min and then turn it back on.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.