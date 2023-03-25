 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NECN Boston)   9/11 lady killed by air turbulence didn't die of that after all, because there was no turbulence during that flight. Conspiracy theorists suddenly feel useful again   (necn.com) divider line
10
    More: Followup, Federal Aviation Administration, Business jet, Airspeed indicator, Bradley International Airport, Airspeed, Report, Runway, National Transportation Safety Board  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2023 at 11:50 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much of a conspiracy theory.
There was no turbulence, there was an aircraft malfunction that is the basis of a new Air Worthiness directive from the FAA regarding that model of aircraft.
The distinction is important - turbulence wouldn't have been the aircraft's problem, a glitch that causes it to suddenly pitch hard enough to kill a person is Definitely the aircraft's problem.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does this have to do with 9/11?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: What does this have to do with 9/11?


FTA:
She was the co-chair of the Aspen Institute's Partnership for an Inclusive Economy and served in both the Obama and the Clinton administrations, according to NBC News, and from 2002 to 2004, she also served on the commission that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, NBC News reports.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that whoever insures that plane was okay with 2 pilots with less than 100 hours in make and model each would allow one to act as pilot in command.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Yaw String: I'm surprised that whoever insures that plane was okay with 2 pilots with less than 100 hours in make and model each would allow one to act as pilot in command.


This is also nice: the red pitot probe cover remained installed on the right-side pitot prob

No one did a pre-flight walk-around? Or no one noticed that?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: downstairs: What does this have to do with 9/11?

FTA:
She was the co-chair of the Aspen Institute's Partnership for an Inclusive Economy and served in both the Obama and the Clinton administrations, according to NBC News, and from 2002 to 2004, she also served on the commission that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, NBC News reports.


Rudy has Otto Pilot tying up some loose ends
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She died from reading too much bad editing, like an actual news organization allowing the word "Busininess" in a headline.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nonetheless, I'm sure Hillary Clinton was involved somehow.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Yaw String: I'm surprised that whoever insures that plane was okay with 2 pilots with less than 100 hours in make and model each would allow one to act as pilot in command.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Instead, the report says, a key probe affixed to the outside of the plane was initially left covered, a takeoff was aborted, and pilots received a string of alerts on the ground and in the air before switching off a key flight control system immediately before the deadly incident.

Somebody getting sued.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.