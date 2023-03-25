 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   Man who exercises 8 hours a day, walking, jogging, and doing hundreds of situps for 20 years is a good example of why exercise may be highly overrated for some   (odditycentral.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Henan, Elbow, Physical exercise, Knee, Luoyang, Osteoarthritis, Getty Images, Arthritis  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or an example of why taking even healthy habits to ridiculous extremes can be just as harmful as not having those healthy habits in the first place.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jim Fixx, who literally wrote the book on running, died of a heart attack while jogging.

Ozzy Osbourne is still alive.

/ go figure
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for Jim Fixx comments, leaving satisfied.

/wipes hands on pants
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
See?! Sitting on my ass all day long is perfectly healthy.  Where's my sense of smug superiority?   Oh, there it is.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Like Katt Williams said "Aspirin is good for you, but if you swallow thirteen of them, that's gonna be your last headache."
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everything in moderation, including moderation.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You don't see older people doing physically demanding jobs that they did every day when they were younger. This is why. The human body can wear out.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ok, now do the 60 year old whose been doing heavy manual labor the past 20 years.  I bet he might have some health issues to discuss.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i took a break after reading the first line...

/my laziness has saved me a lot of work.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Or an example of why taking even healthy habits to ridiculous extremes can be just as harmful as not having those healthy habits in the first place.


Absolutely. Watch what you eat? Great. Starve yourself? Not so great. Exercise a few times a week? Great. Exercise eight hours every single day? Not so great.

I don't know if this is considered a mental illness or extreme OCD, but someone a long time ago should have told this guy he wasn't behaving in a healthy manner and gotten him some help.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who started this insidious "exercise is healthy" rumour, anyway?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Zhengzhou-based man reportedly exercised about two and a half hours every morning, walking, running, and doing pull-ups, then swam for about two hours and then did 800 sit-ups a day, plus hundreds of push-ups, and some badminton to top it all off.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Dude, chill.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a knee replacement done; works good. Many have pointed out all the high school and college running I did wrecked my knee. The other knee is just fine, as good as when I was 18. They can't explain that.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know what they say:
image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pffft. Amateur.

/26 minutes.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Zhengzhou-based man reportedly exercised about two and a half hours every morning, walking, running, and doing pull-ups, then swam for about two hours and then did 800 sit-ups a day, plus hundreds of push-ups, and some badminton to top it all off.

[Fark user image 425x237]
Dude, chill.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Or an example of why taking even healthy habits to ridiculous extremes can be just as harmful as not having those healthy habits in the first place.


No more need be said.
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: I had a knee replacement done; works good. Many have pointed out all the high school and college running I did wrecked my knee. The other knee is just fine, as good as when I was 18. They can't explain that.


Think back to all your track meets..... did you recall ever taking an arrow to the knee? Or maybe a misguided javelin?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hit nothing but exercise ads on that page.  Is that irony?
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I exercise for about an hour each day. My exercise comes in the form of a walk or a hike. I wonder if that's bad. I make sure to walk at least five miles every day.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Chinese newspaper Shanxy Daily recently featured..."

Sure.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Jim Fixx, who literally wrote the book on running, died of a heart attack while jogging.


He would have died many years earlier had he not taken up running.

You also have the case of Pete Maravich, who should have died very young, but whose athleticism kept him alive for 40 years.

Or both might have been hit by cars at some point.

If the dude wants to work out that much, it has no impact on me.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At a prior home while walking my dogs, I saw a guy running in the park, then he was missing for a while, then he was back with a knee brace, then he was missing for a while, then he was back with two knee braces, then he stopped showing up. 30 years later, I'm still walking dogs. Different dogs, different neighborhood now.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CaptSS: edmo: I had a knee replacement done; works good. Many have pointed out all the high school and college running I did wrecked my knee. The other knee is just fine, as good as when I was 18. They can't explain that.

Think back to all your track meets..... did you recall ever taking an arrow to the knee? Or maybe a misguided javelin?


Maybe he ran in counter clockwise circles putting more stress on the inner knee?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: I don't know if this is considered a mental illness or extreme OCD, but someone a long time ago should have told this guy he wasn't behaving in a healthy manner and gotten him some help.


Don't world-class athletes spend hours each day working out?

How many hours a day did Schwarzenegger spend in the gym when he was at his peak? How many hours a day in the pool for Michael Phelps?

If it's harmful, they're not hurting anyone but themselves. Maybe we should ban skydiving, ban vehicles with motors above 15hp ("Speed kills!"), ban alcohol, processed sugar, cigarettes, etc., because someone will get hurt!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And then you have my dad. Running in marathons in his seventies. Now he has Alzheimer's disease. No heart trouble nothing wrong with him physically but he is sitting in a wheelchair with no idea who he or anyone else is. Who knows how long he will live like this? Fate would be kinder to take him but there he sits.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Man On A Mission: Jim Fixx, who literally wrote the book on running, died of a heart attack while jogging.

He would have died many years earlier had he not taken up running.

You also have the case of Pete Maravich, who should have died very young, but whose athleticism kept him alive for 40 years.

Or both might have been hit by cars at some point.

If the dude wants to work out that much, it has no impact on me.



Buh but... he makes me feel slothful!  Damn him to hell!
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

indy_kid: He would have died many years earlier had he not taken up running.

You also have the case of Pete Maravich, who should have died very young, but whose athleticism kept him alive for 40 years.


I ran at least twice a week all through high school.  Being faster than Kathy's dad kept me alive 100%.
 
Snort
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bad form will do that.  Good form will not.

Heredity will fark you.
 
docmattic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hate to be that guy .... but osteoarthritis doesn't work like that. It normally develops over years, getting gradually worse... not "OMG all of a sudden I can't move when two weeks ago I was running marathons in my sleep."
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I tell my super healthy lifestyle gym rat friends all the time; you are going to feel really stupid when you die of nothing one day.

/Just kidding.
//Being healthy and active leads to better overall quality of life.
///Don't overdo it.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Coco LaFemme: I don't know if this is considered a mental illness or extreme OCD, but someone a long time ago should have told this guy he wasn't behaving in a healthy manner and gotten him some help.

Don't world-class athletes spend hours each day working out?

How many hours a day did Schwarzenegger spend in the gym when he was at his peak? How many hours a day in the pool for Michael Phelps?

If it's harmful, they're not hurting anyone but themselves. Maybe we should ban skydiving, ban vehicles with motors above 15hp ("Speed kills!"), ban alcohol, processed sugar, cigarettes, etc., because someone will get hurt!


You forgot guns.
 
trialpha
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The most frequently injured person I've known was also the biggest fitness nut. He'd routinely bust himself up in some manner (torn tendon, etc.) from overexercising.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sometimes people just get arthritis. Doesn't matter what they did when they were younger. Joints just kinda...do that. Sometimes.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Whoa.
 
