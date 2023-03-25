 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed)   What US expatriates will miss the most about Europe after moving back to the US. Two obvious answers: "universal, government-run healthcare" and "much of American food is trash"   (buzzfeed.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I concur. After living in Israel for years, I went back to visit America. Everyone looked fat, and the food tasted disgusting.

Anecdotally, I've had Europeans and Israelis tell me that they would travel to America for an extended length of time. They would eat like they normally do but put on a lot of weight.

I'm not an expert, but I think part of the reason is that food in America has a lot of preservatives. The country is so large that it needs them during transport so that food does not spoil. There are probably other reasons too.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bostonguy: I concur. After living in Israel for years, I went back to visit America. Everyone looked fat, and the food tasted disgusting.

Anecdotally, I've had Europeans and Israelis tell me that they would travel to America for an extended length of time. They would eat like they normally do but put on a lot of weight.

I'm not an expert, but I think part of the reason is that food in America has a lot of preservatives. The country is so large that it needs them during transport so that food does not spoil. There are probably other reasons too.


We have sugar in literally everything unless we make it ourselves. So food you'd get normally overseas will have double or triple the sugar in it in the U.S.

It can't be stressed enough how farked our public food system is. Like a lot of other industries Americans don't realize how we have been utterly sold out in the name of profit.
 
Anne Boleyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Specific to Scotland but we can walk anywhere - there's a Right to Roam here which means all outdoor space is public.

Oh and we don't expect to bleed out at a grocery store, concert, school, night club, parade, college, dance studio, gay bar, music festival, movie theatre, mall...
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Anne Boleyn: Specific to Scotland but we can walk anywhere - there's a Right to Roam here which means all outdoor space is public.

Oh and we don't expect to bleed out at a grocery store, concert, school, night club, parade, college, dance studio, gay bar, music festival, movie theatre, mall...


Comment/Username made me laugh +1
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

johnryan51: Anne Boleyn: Specific to Scotland but we can walk anywhere - there's a Right to Roam here which means all outdoor space is public.

Oh and we don't expect to bleed out at a grocery store, concert, school, night club, parade, college, dance studio, gay bar, music festival, movie theatre, mall...

Comment/Username made me laugh +1


Being beheaded by royalty is an honor, not something to be feared.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Boudyro: We have sugar in literally everything unless we make it ourselves. So food you'd get normally overseas will have double or triple the sugar in it in the U.S.

It can't be stressed enough how farked our public food system is. Like a lot of other industries Americans don't realize how we have been utterly sold out in the name of profit.


The absolutely dumbfoundingest thing about this is how much better desserts, confectionery, and candy is in Europe. I think Americans have improved in recent years, but the stuff I used to get at the Albert Heijn blows anything I can get at Target out of the water.

It's like Hershey's dumps a truckload of wax into each chocolate batch that's ticketed for the US.
 
Anne Boleyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: johnryan51: Anne Boleyn: Specific to Scotland but we can walk anywhere - there's a Right to Roam here which means all outdoor space is public.

Oh and we don't expect to bleed out at a grocery store, concert, school, night club, parade, college, dance studio, gay bar, music festival, movie theatre, mall...

Comment/Username made me laugh +1

Being beheaded by royalty is an honor, not something to be feared.


Ha! Forgot about my username. The death penalty was abolished in the UK in 1969. Anne was innocent but she'd be executed in the States today on trumped-up charges. Another reason America sucks.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Boudyro: We have sugar in literally everything unless we make it ourselves. So food you'd get normally overseas will have double or triple the sugar in it in the U.S.


That makes sense. With each passing year, I've realized how terrible sugar is.

I'm not diabetic or anything, but I've started buying chocolate bars and cookies at the supermarket that are marked "without added sugar." They have roughly 85% less sugar. I'll sacrifice some taste for something that is healthier less unhealthy.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Boudyro: We have sugar in literally everything unless we make it ourselves. So food you'd get normally overseas will have double or triple the sugar in it in the U.S.


Not sugar - Corn Syrup.
It's in everything because it's subsidized.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The times I've visited Europe I definitely noticed how much better the food tastes. Even a simple salad, holy crap.

Last time we were out there we stayed in an apartment near Sorrento and saved a lot of money by cooking our own meals and they were almost effortlessly delicious.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Boudyro: We have sugar in literally everything unless we make it ourselves. So food you'd get normally overseas will have double or triple the sugar in it in the U.S.

Not sugar - Corn Syrup.
It's in everything because it's subsidized.


It's got what plants crave.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: I concur. After living in Israel for years, I went back to visit America. Everyone looked fat, and the food tasted disgusting.

Anecdotally, I've had Europeans and Israelis tell me that they would travel to America for an extended length of time. They would eat like they normally do but put on a lot of weight.

I'm not an expert, but I think part of the reason is that food in America has a lot of preservatives. The country is so large that it needs them during transport so that food does not spoil. There are probably other reasons too.


Europe acting like they are world champions by being .6% less obese than the U.S..

In that case the U.S. is leading world healthcare for not being dead last. We're the best!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: The times I've visited Europe I definitely noticed how much better the food tastes. Even a simple salad, holy crap.


To be fair and honest, Europe is very diverse and also has its own share of shiat food.  But it does have definite upsides.
 
Froman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: johnryan51: Anne Boleyn: Specific to Scotland but we can walk anywhere - there's a Right to Roam here which means all outdoor space is public.

Oh and we don't expect to bleed out at a grocery store, concert, school, night club, parade, college, dance studio, gay bar, music festival, movie theatre, mall...

Comment/Username made me laugh +1

Being beheaded by royalty is an honor, not something to be feared.


Just like being shot by an incel in the grocery store with a military grade weapon makes you a martyr for American freedom.
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anne Boleyn: Specific to Scotland but we can walk anywhere - there's a Right to Roam here which means all outdoor space is public.

Oh and we don't expect to bleed out at a grocery store, concert, school, night club, parade, college, dance studio, gay bar, music festival, movie theatre, mall...


Also lived in Scotland. Came here to say this. No worries about crazed gunmen everywhere. And walking anywhere we liked.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the food is trash, but I still miss a lot of it. I get cravings for Velveeta, for f*ck's sake.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friendly reminder:

wealthy & white = expat
poor & brown/black = migrant
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anne Boleyn: Specific to Scotland but we can walk anywhere - there's a Right to Roam here which means all outdoor space is public.

Oh and we don't expect to bleed out at a grocery store, concert, school, night club, parade, college, dance studio, gay bar, music festival, movie theatre, mall...


Nah. Y'all just bleed out when the sheep gets startled.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: Boudyro: We have sugar in literally everything unless we make it ourselves. So food you'd get normally overseas will have double or triple the sugar in it in the U.S.

It can't be stressed enough how farked our public food system is. Like a lot of other industries Americans don't realize how we have been utterly sold out in the name of profit.

The absolutely dumbfoundingest thing about this is how much better desserts, confectionery, and candy is in Europe. I think Americans have improved in recent years, but the stuff I used to get at the Albert Heijn blows anything I can get at Target out of the water.

It's like Hershey's dumps a truckload of wax into each chocolate batch that's ticketed for the US.


Bullshiat.  Target, Kroger, and even WalMart have good chocolates.  They also have crap chocolates.  Stop buying the cheapest one on the shelf.

TFA is crap, too, it took its 'facts' from a Reddit thread.


"The fact that Europeans can travel between different countries in Europe without spending days driving or flying."

Yeah, stupid US being larger than any European country, what a bunch of morans!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Froman: WickerNipple: johnryan51: Anne Boleyn: Specific to Scotland but we can walk anywhere - there's a Right to Roam here which means all outdoor space is public.

Oh and we don't expect to bleed out at a grocery store, concert, school, night club, parade, college, dance studio, gay bar, music festival, movie theatre, mall...

Comment/Username made me laugh +1

Being beheaded by royalty is an honor, not something to be feared.

Just like being shot by an incel in the grocery store with a military grade weapon makes you a martyr for American freedom.


Where the fark do you people shop?
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: Boudyro: We have sugar in literally everything unless we make it ourselves. So food you'd get normally overseas will have double or triple the sugar in it in the U.S.

It can't be stressed enough how farked our public food system is. Like a lot of other industries Americans don't realize how we have been utterly sold out in the name of profit.

The absolutely dumbfoundingest thing about this is how much better desserts, confectionery, and candy is in Europe. I think Americans have improved in recent years, but the stuff I used to get at the Albert Heijn blows anything I can get at Target out of the water.

It's like Hershey's dumps a truckload of wax into each chocolate batch that's ticketed for the US.


I believe Hershey does have a different recipe for American chocolate. It was developed after numerous taste tests, IIRC, for the "American" pallette. European and South American chocolate tastes much better.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, this is all NPR snobby "Euro is better than America" propaganda bulls-

8. "Open container laws. Being able to walk around a downtown area with a beer in hand is awesome."

Holy shiat, they really are better than us.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boudyro: bostonguy: I concur. After living in Israel for years, I went back to visit America. Everyone looked fat, and the food tasted disgusting.

Anecdotally, I've had Europeans and Israelis tell me that they would travel to America for an extended length of time. They would eat like they normally do but put on a lot of weight.

I'm not an expert, but I think part of the reason is that food in America has a lot of preservatives. The country is so large that it needs them during transport so that food does not spoil. There are probably other reasons too.

We have sugar in literally everything unless we make it ourselves. So food you'd get normally overseas will have double or triple the sugar in it in the U.S.

It can't be stressed enough how farked our public food system is. Like a lot of other industries Americans don't realize how we have been utterly sold out in the name of profit.


The bread in America is very sweet.  Especially our buns.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I concur. After living in Israel for years, I went back to visit America. Everyone looked fat, and the food tasted disgusting.

Anecdotally, I've had Europeans and Israelis tell me that they would travel to America for an extended length of time. They would eat like they normally do but put on a lot of weight.

I'm not an expert, but I think part of the reason is that food in America has a lot of preservatives. The country is so large that it needs them during transport so that food does not spoil. There are probably other reasons too.


I will pick two cities I know well:  Regensberg Germany, and Toulouse France.  They are vastly different in their food offerings, but the lack of preservatives and the freshness of the food was enough to place all of it in a significantly higher category than what you get in typical US cities.  The loss of local food and drink preparation have driven a great deal of preservative requirements in the US.

For example: Unless you've sat there and had French wine where it was made, without the preservatives, you do not know what you're missing.

And if you ever wonder why police are shutting down lemonade stands run by children in your town, then you know it's because the (hang on, I'm going to try this but I've no idea if it will work) ...

Because the lemonade making lobby, the transportation industry, and the preservatives industry all lobbied congress to pass laws that mandate such things, while the inspection lobby dogpiled on to make sure their jobs were relevant and not taken away by local do-it-yourself types.  DEPEND on the government.  DO NOT strap your boots on and pull or whatever, that could lead to injury if you are over 50 lbs!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I concur. After living in Israel for years, I went back to visit America. Everyone looked fat, and the food tasted disgusting.

Anecdotally, I've had Europeans and Israelis tell me that they would travel to America for an extended length of time. They would eat like they normally do but put on a lot of weight.

I'm not an expert, but I think part of the reason is that food in America has a lot of preservatives. The country is so large that it needs them during transport so that food does not spoil. There are probably other reasons too.


If you don't like eating crap that's one step above dog food, you might want to try learning to cook

I don't have numbers on this, but I'm convinced that less than 30% of Americans know how to actually cook. The majority know one or two recipes at most, which they only cook on special occasions

And perhaps it's not just an American thing. I've had more than a few European girlfriends and most of them only knew one or two token dishes as well

Cooking is becoming a lost art, which is troubling because so many people could use the monetary savings and healthier diet that home cooking provides

Another benefit of people knowing how to cook would be a pushback on fast foods and processed foods and a demand for healthy food since people would be more aware of what healthy food is, tastes like and leaves you feeling after eating compared to the ultra-processed sugar laden shiat so many people are content to eat
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aungen: bostonguy: I concur. After living in Israel for years, I went back to visit America. Everyone looked fat, and the food tasted disgusting.

Anecdotally, I've had Europeans and Israelis tell me that they would travel to America for an extended length of time. They would eat like they normally do but put on a lot of weight.

I'm not an expert, but I think part of the reason is that food in America has a lot of preservatives. The country is so large that it needs them during transport so that food does not spoil. There are probably other reasons too.

I will pick two cities I know well:  Regensberg Germany, and Toulouse France.  They are vastly different in their food offerings, but the lack of preservatives and the freshness of the food was enough to place all of it in a significantly higher category than what you get in typical US cities.  The loss of local food and drink preparation have driven a great deal of preservative requirements in the US.

For example: Unless you've sat there and had French wine where it was made, without the preservatives, you do not know what you're missing.

And if you ever wonder why police are shutting down lemonade stands run by children in your town, then you know it's because the (hang on, I'm going to try this but I've no idea if it will work) ...

Because the lemonade making lobby, the transportation industry, and the preservatives industry all lobbied congress to pass laws that mandate such things, while the inspection lobby dogpiled on to make sure their jobs were relevant and not taken away by local do-it-yourself types.  DEPEND on the government.  DO NOT strap your boots on and pull or whatever, that could lead to injury if you are over 50 lbs!


Okay, guess somebody missed Meds:30.
 
zbtop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
D...does nobody actually go to their grocery store for food?

Safeway, Trader Joes, Vons, Fred Meyer, Albertsons, New Seasons, etc ad nauseum all generally have dedicated in house departments for stuff turning out really good quality stuff.

I mean yeah, if you skip past all that right to the processed mac and cheese 5gal bucket, or just eat out and diners/bars/fast food all the time, you may have problems.

Put an ounce of effort into it, and talk to the person at the bakery or butchery counters, and you'll find stuff every bit as good as anywhere else on the planet.

Reading TFA, most of it came off as "when i moved back, I chose to live in Suburbia, and Im sad now" and "wow my money doesnt go as far back in the US when I dont live in an economy where the average income is half of what I make"
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Anne Boleyn: Specific to Scotland but we can walk anywhere - there's a Right to Roam here which means all outdoor space is public.

Oh and we don't expect to bleed out at a grocery store, concert, school, night club, parade, college, dance studio, gay bar, music festival, movie theatre, mall...

Comment/Username made me laugh +1


Don't lose your head over it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Oh, this is all NPR snobby "Euro is better than America" propaganda bulls-

8. "Open container laws. Being able to walk around a downtown area with a beer in hand is awesome."

Holy shiat, they really are better than us.


My town legalized open container downtown in the pandemic and it was so popular they kept it.  Woohoo.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Actually good mass transit, walkable cities, not being in a police state, absence of 'Murikans, not ring price gouged on everything from cell phone plans to college tuition, not thinking about what to do if someone starts shooting everyone no matter where you are, being able to see the road when you drive because half the other vehicles aren't jacked up TruckNutz swinging dick compensators, a proper work/life balance, etc.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Boudyro: We have sugar in literally everything unless we make it ourselves. So food you'd get normally overseas will have double or triple the sugar in it in the U.S.

It can't be stressed enough how farked our public food system is. Like a lot of other industries Americans don't realize how we have been utterly sold out in the name of profit.

The absolutely dumbfoundingest thing about this is how much better desserts, confectionery, and candy is in Europe. I think Americans have improved in recent years, but the stuff I used to get at the Albert Heijn blows anything I can get at Target out of the water.

It's like Hershey's dumps a truckload of wax into each chocolate batch that's ticketed for the US.


When you decide profits are the most important thing in running a business, you want to use the cheapest materials possible to make your product. And a well-trained propaganda department can make people think the shiat you're selling them is gold.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I concur. After living in Israel for years, I went back to visit America. Everyone looked fat, and the food tasted disgusting.

Anecdotally, I've had Europeans and Israelis tell me that they would travel to America for an extended length of time. They would eat like they normally do but put on a lot of weight.

I'm not an expert, but I think part of the reason is that food in America has a lot of preservatives. The country is so large that it needs them during transport so that food does not spoil. There are probably other reasons too.


Portion sizes, both at home and in restaurants (meaning the fast-casual kinds of places most people would go, not fine dining or trendy places in big cities).

I don't know whether Europe+ have this issue or not, but I would also add 'liquid calories' to that, especially in combination with portion sizes.  Like, it's super easy to toss back something like a 12-16oz iced tea from a bottle without thinking about how you just drank 150 calories not out of hunger but out of thirst or just the habit of sipping on a drink.  I'm guessing a lot of people are adding several hundred non-hunger, non-necessary calories to their intake every day that way through things that don't seem like junk food but are...multiple coffees with cream and 100cal of sugar, (iced) tea, etc.  Even people that drink alcohol but not heavily.  A beer with dinner every day and maybe three on fridays or saturdays. It's not the end of the world if you adjust your other intake, but if you don't then you're going like 10-20% over your actual calorie needs however many times a week.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boudyro: bostonguy: I concur. After living in Israel for years, I went back to visit America. Everyone looked fat, and the food tasted disgusting.

Anecdotally, I've had Europeans and Israelis tell me that they would travel to America for an extended length of time. They would eat like they normally do but put on a lot of weight.

I'm not an expert, but I think part of the reason is that food in America has a lot of preservatives. The country is so large that it needs them during transport so that food does not spoil. There are probably other reasons too.

We have sugar in literally everything unless we make it ourselves. So food you'd get normally overseas will have double or triple the sugar in it in the U.S.

It can't be stressed enough how farked our public food system is. Like a lot of other industries Americans don't realize how we have been utterly sold out in the name of profit.


I have overheard people visiting the US asking for half portions when dining out. We will pay full price but it is just too much food, they said.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I don't have numbers on this, but I'm convinced that less than 30% of Americans know how to actually cook. The majority know one or two recipes at most, which they only cook on special occasions


You just have to look at other shoppers carts at the grocery store and you can tell most people don't know how to cook.  Putting a frozen lasagna in the oven is not cooking.  I go to a grocery store where 99% of the people are off the boat immigrants.  The difference in what they buy is night and day compared to what the people at Jewel buy.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KumquatMay: Anne Boleyn: Specific to Scotland but we can walk anywhere - there's a Right to Roam here which means all outdoor space is public.

Oh and we don't expect to bleed out at a grocery store, concert, school, night club, parade, college, dance studio, gay bar, music festival, movie theatre, mall...

Also lived in Scotland. Came here to say this. No worries about crazed gunmen everywhere. And walking anywhere we liked.


Ever visited Inverclyde?
No guns, admittedly, but broken bottles can be very effective at short range.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: bostonguy: I concur. After living in Israel for years, I went back to visit America. Everyone looked fat, and the food tasted disgusting.

Anecdotally, I've had Europeans and Israelis tell me that they would travel to America for an extended length of time. They would eat like they normally do but put on a lot of weight.

I'm not an expert, but I think part of the reason is that food in America has a lot of preservatives. The country is so large that it needs them during transport so that food does not spoil. There are probably other reasons too.

If you don't like eating crap that's one step above dog food, you might want to try learning to cook

I don't have numbers on this, but I'm convinced that less than 30% of Americans know how to actually cook. The majority know one or two recipes at most, which they only cook on special occasions

And perhaps it's not just an American thing. I've had more than a few European girlfriends and most of them only knew one or two token dishes as well

Cooking is becoming a lost art, which is troubling because so many people could use the monetary savings and healthier diet that home cooking provides

Another benefit of people knowing how to cook would be a pushback on fast foods and processed foods and a demand for healthy food since people would be more aware of what healthy food is, tastes like and leaves you feeling after eating compared to the ultra-processed sugar laden shiat so many people are content to eat


I love cooking for myself, and my kid.  I also know a LOT of people who really don't know how to cook, don't have all the spices and tools, and so forth.  It really is a sad thing that even schools have done away with the basic classes in cooking and other home economy programs.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KumquatMay: Anne Boleyn: Specific to Scotland but we can walk anywhere - there's a Right to Roam here which means all outdoor space is public.

Oh and we don't expect to bleed out at a grocery store, concert, school, night club, parade, college, dance studio, gay bar, music festival, movie theatre, mall...

Also lived in Scotland. Came here to say this. No worries about crazed gunmen everywhere. And walking anywhere we liked.


Yeah, but you're surrounded by Scottmen. They're the lowest of the low! Some people hate the English, but I don't. They're just wankers. Scottmen were colonized by wankers! They couldn't even get a decent people to be colonized by!
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Much of America's food is trash? Our fast food, absolutely. But here in the US we have the best of the whole world at our fingertips.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Froman: WickerNipple: johnryan51: Anne Boleyn: Specific to Scotland but we can walk anywhere - there's a Right to Roam here which means all outdoor space is public.

Oh and we don't expect to bleed out at a grocery store, concert, school, night club, parade, college, dance studio, gay bar, music festival, movie theatre, mall...

Comment/Username made me laugh +1

Being beheaded by royalty is an honor, not something to be feared.

Just like being shot by an incel in the grocery store with a military grade weapon makes you a martyr for American freedom.

Where the fark do you people shop?


Anywhere in America? Or are you ignoring mass shootings on purpose?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aungen: bostonguy: I concur. After living in Israel for years, I went back to visit America. Everyone looked fat, and the food tasted disgusting.

Anecdotally, I've had Europeans and Israelis tell me that they would travel to America for an extended length of time. They would eat like they normally do but put on a lot of weight.

I'm not an expert, but I think part of the reason is that food in America has a lot of preservatives. The country is so large that it needs them during transport so that food does not spoil. There are probably other reasons too.

I will pick two cities I know well:  Regensberg Germany, and Toulouse France.  They are vastly different in their food offerings, but the lack of preservatives and the freshness of the food was enough to place all of it in a significantly higher category than what you get in typical US cities.  The loss of local food and drink preparation have driven a great deal of preservative requirements in the US.

For example: Unless you've sat there and had French wine where it was made, without the preservatives, you do not know what you're missing.

And if you ever wonder why police are shutting down lemonade stands run by children in your town, then you know it's because the (hang on, I'm going to try this but I've no idea if it will work) ...

Because the lemonade making lobby, the transportation industry, and the preservatives industry all lobbied congress to pass laws that mandate such things, while the inspection lobby dogpiled on to make sure their jobs were relevant and not taken away by local do-it-yourself types.  DEPEND on the government.  DO NOT strap your boots on and pull or whatever, that could lead to injury if you are over 50 lbs!


My kid ran a lemonade stand with his friends on Thursday.

So I'm getting a kick.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 We just got back from Spain where we had meals that almost made us swoon. A modestly upscale tapas place that had a curry sauce that had us licking the bowl it was so good. And I hate curry. And this wasn't some hock-the-family-silver expensive place either.  Spain had its share of monotonous cooking -- cured meats and cheese -- but they made up for the monotony by pulling out the stops on the good stuff.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've traveled to Europe often and spent three months in Berlin last Fall. Eating out was no more expensive than the US and usually less. You can find a very good meal for less than you'd think. And Berlin is known to be expensive, so it only gets better as you travel elsewhere.

Fortunately, we haven't had to deal with healthcare much. Public options are for everyone, even visiting foreigners. The big down side is you might have to wait for hours to be seen whereas a private doctor will see you fast. As an American, I didn't grasp what a fast option meant. I mean, you can go to an ER here and wait for hours and see people passed out and bleeding on the floor who also have to wait.

Some countries put you in the system once you're approved for permanent residency. Generally, visits are cheap. I mean, it's not an arm and a leg for everything that your insurance company and provider fight over and expect you to mediate with cash. Insurance is no more than here (and I barely shopped) but good luck finding copays and out of pocket limits. I don't think they exist.

US real estate prices have caught up to Europe, I'll say that. Perhaps that is our future, where nearly everyone has to rent.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The wine in Spain is cheap and amazing.

The Guinness tastes better in Ireland (that's where I lived when I picked my username).

Public transportation is everywhere, and it's free for residents in Estonia. The parks are cool; just came back from taking the grandkid to one a little while ago.

I'm not moving back this time.

/Well, Putin might change my mind.
//Terviseks!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
BRB. I have to jump on the KFC $10 bucket offer!
 
Lillya
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And don't even get me started on those American people. Ughh
 
trialpha
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I don't know whether Europe+ have this issue or not, but I would also add 'liquid calories' to that, especially in combination with portion sizes. Like, it's super easy to toss back something like a 12-16oz iced tea from a bottle without thinking about how you just drank 150 calories not out of hunger but out of thirst or just the habit of sipping on a drink. I'm guessing a lot of people are adding several hundred non-hunger, non-necessary calories to their intake every day that way through things that don't seem like junk food but are...multiple coffees with cream and 100cal of sugar, (iced) tea, etc. Even people that drink alcohol but not heavily. A beer with dinner every day and maybe three on fridays or saturdays. It's not the end of the world if you adjust your other intake, but if you don't then you're going like 10-20% over your actual calorie needs however many times a week.


You want a real eye opening experience? Try logging everything you eat (and drink) into an app like myfitnesspal or equivalent that not only counts calories, but everything else (ie. sugar, sodium, etc.).
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
After working in the USA for 6 years, in a blue state no less, I don't miss it.

I don't miss the active shooter drills.

I don't miss the crappy healthcare.

I don't miss the crappy food.

I don't miss the crappy politics.

I don't miss the crappy "at will" employment clauses.

I don't miss the crappy services, crappy transit system, crappy laws, etc.

Slightly higher salary, but it gets eaten away in healthcare costs, food costs, etc.

Just doing my bloody taxes cost like $300 where in Canada I could do it for $15, and the IRS wants to know *everything*. Fark the IRS and Uncle Sam, the ROTUSES and SOTUSES of both HOTUSES, and especially the SCROTUSES on the SCOTUS that interpret the farking COTUS for the farking POTUS.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: The wine in Spain is cheap and amazing.

The Guinness tastes better in Ireland (that's where I lived when I picked my username).

Public transportation is everywhere, and it's free for residents in Estonia. The parks are cool; just came back from taking the grandkid to one a little while ago.

I'm not moving back this time.

/Well, Putin might change my mind.
//Terviseks!


I looked at moving out of the US, but it was all "you're too close to death to be of value to our society, sorry."

\and not rich enough to just buy your way in
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Also lived in Scotland. Came here to say this. No worries about crazed gunmen everywhere. And walking anywhere we liked.

Yeah, but you're surrounded by Scottmen. They're the lowest of the low! Some people hate the English, but I don't. They're just wankers. Scottmen were colonized by wankers! They couldn't even get a decent people to be colonized by!


Trainspotting. I love that movie. Apparently the H in Europe is superior as well
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: We just got back from Spain where we had meals that almost made us swoon. A modestly upscale tapas place that had a curry sauce that had us licking the bowl it was so good. And I hate curry. And this wasn't some hock-the-family-silver expensive place either.  Spain had its share of monotonous cooking -- cured meats and cheese -- but they made up for the monotony by pulling out the stops on the good stuff.


Pfft chiles en nogada is the world's best food.  Too bad it's only available a few months out of the year.  That and salsa de jumiles
 
