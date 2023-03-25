 Skip to content
(CBS Austin)   Setting a bag of chips on fire is a bad way to make nachos but a good way to burn down a historic building   (cbsaustin.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Austin man, historic building, Nachos, fire, Chile con queso, Taco Bell  
TiberiusGracchus44 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"fark yeah I burnt down that building.  fark yeah I'll do it again."
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fritos make a good fire starter

Survivorman Secrets | Season 1 | Episode 1 | Fire | Les Stroud
Youtube 4QozA_0NkQI
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how I feel about the fire department's use of emojis.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rlv.zcache.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna guess he's a few nachos short of a bag - setting them on fire was a good way to make nachos?
 
OldProf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chips are highly flammable because they are soaked in oil. I read a book about a firebug who started his fires that way.  BTW he was also the fire department's investigator who was looking for the firebug.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kokomo61: I don't know how I feel about the fire department's use of emojis.
[Fark user image 425x424]


They forgot: 🚨 🚨 🚨 . If there's anyone who is actually justified in using that, it's a fire department (and not apparently every blogger-journalist issuing 'BREAKING' tweets).
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Fritos make a good fire starter

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4QozA_0NkQI]


considering how greasy they are, I never thought about it but yeah.  Not bad!

but don't you even think about using my chili cheese fritos for anything other than stuffing my maw the second the bag is opened.

/Miss the ranch ones, too
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andy Fish was on the 14th floor of a building nearby when the fire broke out.
"It is tragic," he said.
He's lived in Austin his whole life and shared that one of the memories he has at 907 Congress is getting his first pair of reading glasses as a young boy.

I was 42 when I started needing reading glasses. I want to see pictures of this guy as a child with his half moon readers slid down to the tip of his nose
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long with this war against the unsheltered community continue?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He uses only local, organic, and free-range ingredients for his arsontinal nachos.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kokomo61: I don't know how I feel about the fire department's use of emojis.
[Fark user image image 425x424]


🤣
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No word whether he succeeded in making nachos.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"It's really unfortunate for the architects because they've just spent a lot of money restoring that building," said Fish.

They didn't spend a lot of money on security for their building.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"....Well, that didn't work out the way I'd hoped...."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wild_Bill_Esq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doing his part to keep Austin weird.
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wudda bowt mah nachoes, y'all??
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Nachos Del Fuego" is no longer on the Taco Bell menu, but they will usually still make them for you tableside if you ask nicely.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: No word whether he succeeded in making nachos.


We're cutting back to WelldeadLink for an update. Well?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Let he who hasn't nodded off and lit something on fire cast the first stone.
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"We got here about 6:30 a.m. just to find that actually the building next door is on fire, our roof is on fire. And the building was completely flooded out from the firefighters, and they did a fantastic job saving our building but it's completely destroyed. The water damage inside and smoke just ruined everything,"


The 'Murrcan obsession with slobbering the knobs of "first responders" is hilarious. Dude, the job wasn't "fantastic" it was the job.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: "We got here about 6:30 a.m. just to find that actually the building next door is on fire, our roof is on fire. And the building was completely flooded out from the firefighters, and they did a fantastic job saving our building but it's completely destroyed. The water damage inside and smoke just ruined everything,"


The 'Murrcan obsession with slobbering the knobs of "first responders" is hilarious. Dude, the job wasn't "fantastic" it was the job.


Never mind "saving the building" meant everything was destroyed.
 
