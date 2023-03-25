 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 59)   Local Walmart shut down due to an excess of gross, unsanitary creatures roaming the aisles and fondling the food stuffs...and that is not even counting the customers   (fox59.com) divider line
12
    More: Sick, Rodent, Public health, Health, Mouse, Environmental health officer, Inspection, Citation, Packaging and labeling  
•       •       •

813 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2023 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see Ferguson again.

Fark user imageView Full Size

tvguide.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you can waste time with receipts you can clean the farking place up
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Need to bring in real Top Men for the job.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
withourbest.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Terrier time!

Severn Valley Ratters - Mayhem In The Bales Episode 7 -236 Rats Killed Ratting
Youtube SIJZ_bb1IVQ

Mine brings me presents fairly frequently:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People of Walmart:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow. That company is usually incredibly hard core about food prep standards, mostly because they fear this happening.
Anyway, I'm guessing a store manager is now a former store manager.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Terrier time!


Mine brings me presents fairly frequently:



the local feral cats left us a dead mouse on the front stoop. Mrs. swimo said they accepted us into their family and were providing us with a meal. Pretty cool.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Need to bring in real Top Men for the job.

[media-amazon.com image 500x375]


Even when it was the rats, I knew it was Chuck Mangione.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [withourbest.com image 489x604]


Bingo card obviously pre-2016. No MAGA hat.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldweasel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: The Pope of Manwich Village: Terrier time!


Mine brings me presents fairly frequently:


the local feral cats left us a dead mouse on the front stoop. Mrs. swimo said they accepted us into their family and were providing us with a meal. Pretty cool.


Did you graciously eat it in front of them?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.