(WBUR Boston)   Want to be sure the gun you're stealing is functional? Steal it from a police cruiser   (wbur.org) divider line
7
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schoolhouse Rock is now woke
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA
It is standard department procedure for troopers who are assigned rifles to secure them in their cruisers while off duty. No other information was disclosed.

How could they not consider the possibility that someone could see the weapon thru the window and break in just to get it?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

They're probably considering it now.
 
eejack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Most fleet vehicles are keyed alike and the lock picking lawyer has video on how easy it is to open most police rifle mounts.

[1106] INEXCUSABLE: Police Car Gun Lock Bypassed in ONE SECOND (Big Sky Racks' ELS 300)
Youtube lF0uiRS8asc
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Well, the weapons are supposed to be locked in a rack.  However, LockPickingLawyer showed how easy these are to defeat.

[1106] INEXCUSABLE: Police Car Gun Lock Bypassed in ONE SECOND (Big Sky Racks' ELS 300)
Youtube lF0uiRS8asc
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

*shakes tiny fist*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We really ought to completely disarm all ordinary "beat" cops. Allow them no firearms, no tazers, no batons, no riot sticks. Teach them de-escalation, holds - that won't result in death, and self-defense. Train them to beleive that they and the public they defend are one group instead of the us versus them brain-washing they currently undergo. I suspect, even without much needed, radically different training, just removing the firearms would result in a huge psychological shift among LEO. It might even prompt some of the most violent prone officers to resign which would open way for them to be replaced with more reasonable candidates.
 
