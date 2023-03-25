 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed)   Yeah, these people are having a bad day   (buzzfeed.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, United States, Facebook, Microsoft, High school, Bread, person, BuzzFeed u, Sport  
•       •       •

544 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2023 at 6:50 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're having a bad day? I just got tricked into reading a BottomFeed listicle.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd be thrilled if those were the worst things to happen in my life.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I'd be thrilled if those were the worst things to happen in my life.


I gotta admit the creamer though - yeah I cringed.  Urk
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Gordon Bennett: I'd be thrilled if those were the worst things to happen in my life.

I gotta admit the creamer though - yeah I cringed.  Urk


Can you please explain what we're seeing in the creamer photo?
 
Psylence
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have managed to pop every single stress ball I have been given. Hideous messes. The worst was one that had gel beads in it. When that shiat let go I had to scramble around looking for those bastard things before my dogs got 'em.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby says worst day, article title says worst week, some of the pictures show a bad 10 minutes at worst.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Gordon Bennett: I'd be thrilled if those were the worst things to happen in my life.

I gotta admit the creamer though - yeah I cringed.  Urk

Can you please explain what we're seeing in the creamer photo?


And the motorcycle helmet?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Gordon Bennett: I'd be thrilled if those were the worst things to happen in my life.

I gotta admit the creamer though - yeah I cringed.  Urk

Can you please explain what we're seeing in the creamer photo?


That be mold says I
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

talkertopc: FarkingReading: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Gordon Bennett: I'd be thrilled if those were the worst things to happen in my life.

I gotta admit the creamer though - yeah I cringed.  Urk

Can you please explain what we're seeing in the creamer photo?

And the motorcycle helmet?


The plaster o' bugs
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Subby says worst day, article title says worst week, some of the pictures show a bad 10 minutes at worst.


It's a bunch of memes from Reddit, so that has to be taken into consideration, too.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How did the person with the stress ball get that picture from that angle? Unless they have somebody with them I'm thinking it has to be a still from a GoPro video? And why do I care?
 
Cheron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
#20

Had to pee at 2am

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.