King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's an obvious liberal attack on Christianity.

This plant apparently made most of the countries chocolate Easter bunnies. Now that Biden and Soros blew it up, how will millions of young white American children learn to love Jesus?
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Doopity Doo? Biatch, did you say motherfarkin' 'Doopity Doo' to me? To my face? I will knock your racist ass and this whole farkin' chocolate factory to the farkin' ground.

'Doopity Doo' my ass. Biatch don't know who he's farkin' with. I will light off the fizzy lifting gas, and take this shiat down."
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yahyahyah: "Doopity Doo? Biatch, did you say motherfarkin' 'Doopity Doo' to me? To my face? I will knock your racist ass and this whole farkin' chocolate factory to the farkin' ground.

'Doopity Doo' my ass. Biatch don't know who he's farkin' with. I will light off the fizzy lifting gas, and take this shiat down."


I searched for this online.  did you just make it up?
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lady J: yahyahyah: "Doopity Doo? Biatch, did you say motherfarkin' 'Doopity Doo' to me? To my face? I will knock your racist ass and this whole farkin' chocolate factory to the farkin' ground.

'Doopity Doo' my ass. Biatch don't know who he's farkin' with. I will light off the fizzy lifting gas, and take this shiat down."

I searched for this online.  did you just make it up?


Yeah, at least far as I am aware.

Was worried it might be a bit much but the vodak said "Add Comment."
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Between this and finding heavy metals in Hershey chocolate, being a confectioner in Pennsylvania is no joke.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Caught on camera and seen suspiciously running off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.theonion.com/pudding-factory-disaster-brings-slow-creamy-death-to-t-1819565362
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Caught on camera and seen suspiciously running off.

[Fark user image image 300x240]


https://www.theonion.com/u-n-orders-wonka-to-submit-to-chocolate-factory-inspec-1819566719
 
Biledriver
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
