Problem: Your paid subscriber system for a free app has become the 21st Century's equivalent of a Scarlet Letter. Solution: Hide it so you can avoid ridicule
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The meme that launched a "feature":

i.insider.comView Full Size


I had my doubts, but Elmo convincing people to pay for an invisible blue check is a true jenius move.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't think that he could make a more stupid decision than opening up the checkmark to just anyone, but he's getting there!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will you have to pay an additional $8.00 monthly fee to hide the blue check on top of the monthly $8.00 charge to get the blue check in the first place?
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Will you have to pay an additional $8.00 monthly fee to hide the blue check on top of the monthly $8.00 charge to get the blue check in the first place?


Yo dawg, I heard you liked fees...
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, send that money to me if you want an invisible, undetectable checkmark.  I'll make sure nobody can see it.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The point is that if you DONT pay then no-one, not even your followers, will see your tweets.

Its already happening and they have already promised to make it worse.

The blue mark is toxic, many many people will literally block blue marked accounts on sight.

Because of this a hidden payment becomes the logical option for anyone wanting visibility on their content.t
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: The point is that if you DONT pay then no-one, not even your followers, will see your tweets.

Its already happening and they have already promised to make it worse.

The blue mark is toxic, many many people will literally block blue marked accounts on sight.

Because of this a hidden payment becomes the logical option for anyone wanting visibility on their content.t


I can read this in Trump's voice.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

buravirgil: gaspode: The point is that if you DONT pay then no-one, not even your followers, will see your tweets.

Its already happening and they have already promised to make it worse.

The blue mark is toxic, many many people will literally actually block blue marked accounts on sight.

Because of this a hidden payment becomes the logical option for anyone wanting visibility on their content.t

I can read this in Trump's voice.


I fixed OP for your voice over.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
img.fark.net <--- Look everyone, I paid for a free app!
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A fool and his money are soon etc.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: [img.fark.net image 54x11] <--- Look everyone, I paid for a free app!


You dumb.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: [img.fark.net image 54x11] <--- Look everyone, I paid for a free app!


Never have.
Never will.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gaspode: The point is that if you DONT pay then no-one, not even your followers, will see your tweets.


It's truly a tragedy for the ages, tweets on the internet not being visible.  It ranks up there with the Rwandan genocide and the new Coke debacle of the 1980s.
 
Kar98
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Delete badge" indicating which trim level you bought is a popular option with BMW, Benz and other expensive brands/
 
Huntceet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Twitter....Not even once.
 
