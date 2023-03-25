 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Time to start archiving the Internet Archive   (twitter.com) divider line
8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NM Volunteer
5 hours ago  
Better appeal that quick.  From a museum and archives perspective (given that we digitize a lot of our collections), I don't like judges telling us we can't share what we collect.
 
Lsherm
3 hours ago  
Can someone link something more substantial than a tweet and and a Fark headline? Maybe then we can figure out what's going on.
 
studebaker hoch
46 minutes ago  
Oh come on, sure it's "The Internet", but it isn't 1994 anymore.  Get over the file copying thing.
 
IlGreven
41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Better appeal that quick.  From a museum and archives perspective (given that we digitize a lot of our collections), I don't like judges telling us we can't share what we collect.


Then it gets appealed to SCOTUS, who somehow ends up saying Section 230 is unconstitutional or some shiat...
 
doctorguilty
39 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Can someone link something more substantial than a tweet and and a Fark headline? Maybe then we can figure out what's going on.


The best link I can find right now: https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/internet-archive-faces-skeptical-judge-publishers-copyright-lawsuit-2023-03-20/
 
shinji3i
39 minutes ago  

IlGreven: NM Volunteer: Better appeal that quick.  From a museum and archives perspective (given that we digitize a lot of our collections), I don't like judges telling us we can't share what we collect.

Then it gets appealed to SCOTUS, who somehow ends up saying Section 230 is unconstitutional or some shiat...


The founding fathers didn't explicitly mention the internet, therefore the internet is not constitutional.
 
doctorguilty
38 minutes ago  
Crud, that was the background article. This is the ruling:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/us-judge-rules-internet-archives-digital-book-lending-violates-copyrights/ar-AA193uzA
 
Mock26
36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Can someone link something more substantial than a tweet and and a Fark headline? Maybe then we can figure out what's going on.


Here you go.
 
adamatari
34 minutes ago  
Copyright is a crime against society, which in the original, very limited form, balanced that with rewarding creators. But a 50 or 100 year strict copyright is nothing but an insult to culture and freedom.
 
Subtonic
31 minutes ago  
Double plus good.
 
BuckTurgidson
22 minutes ago  
This is about fat stupid corrupt farks imagining they dictate all history and reality.

You can tour their ruins on the Discovery Channel's "jesus I'm bored ok nazi ruins then" programs.

You set up a web server and opened up port 80.

Once your content arrived in my browser you willingly gave it to me - you took actual effort to send it to me.
 
nitropissering
20 minutes ago  

shinji3i: IlGreven: NM Volunteer: Better appeal that quick.  From a museum and archives perspective (given that we digitize a lot of our collections), I don't like judges telling us we can't share what we collect.

Then it gets appealed to SCOTUS, who somehow ends up saying Section 230 is unconstitutional or some shiat...

The founding fathers didn't explicitly mention the internet, therefore the internet is not constitutional.


Oh yeah? Then why come you can't explain this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
20 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Crud, that was the background article. This is the ruling:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/us-judge-rules-internet-archives-digital-book-lending-violates-copyrights/ar-AA193uzA


That ruling , in a way, just outlawed libraries.
 
spiralscratch
13 minutes ago  

shinji3i: IlGreven: NM Volunteer: Better appeal that quick.  From a museum and archives perspective (given that we digitize a lot of our collections), I don't like judges telling us we can't share what we collect.

Then it gets appealed to SCOTUS, who somehow ends up saying Section 230 is unconstitutional or some shiat...

The founding fathers didn't explicitly mention the internet, therefore the internet is not constitutional.


Thank you, ghost of Antonin Scalia.
 
shinji3i
11 minutes ago  

nitropissering: shinji3i: IlGreven: NM Volunteer: Better appeal that quick.  From a museum and archives perspective (given that we digitize a lot of our collections), I don't like judges telling us we can't share what we collect.

Then it gets appealed to SCOTUS, who somehow ends up saying Section 230 is unconstitutional or some shiat...

The founding fathers didn't explicitly mention the internet, therefore the internet is not constitutional.

Oh yeah? Then why come you can't explain this?
[Fark user image image 425x287]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
3 minutes ago  
I'm certainly shocked that the court would side with big business over the average person.  Seriously shocked.
 
