 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KAKE Wichita)   Regular Thursday: Happy retirement Captain. Total Fark Friday: You're under arrest for computer crimes former Captain   (kake.com) divider line
11
    More: Ironic, High school, Report, Privacy policy, Sport, Television, FCC Public Files, KAKE, Cardinal direction  
•       •       •

550 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2023 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look!  An article with some actual details
https://www.kwch.com/2023/03/24/newly-retired-wichita-police-captain-criminally-charge-computer-crimes/
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look!  Another article with some more details
https://news.yahoo.com/former-wichita-police-captain-charged-222502742.html
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he tipped off?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Look!  Another article with some more details
https://news.yahoo.com/former-wichita-police-captain-charged-222502742.html

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said all counts involve sharing confidential "intel" information with two or three people outside of law enforcement who are not suspected to be involved in any of the cases.

The criminal complaint claims Nicholson knowingly "damaged, modified, altered, destroyed, copied, disclosed or took possession of a computer, computer system, computer network or other property," including Drug Enforcement Agency daily briefing reports, WPD gang bulletins, internal department morning reports, WPD shooting reviews, WPD emails, body camera videos, a WPD information bulletin and a WPD professional standards bureau document.

Former interim Chief Lem Moore pulled Nicholson off his assignment as the department's liaison to the Citizens Review Board last April after the board issued a scathing report on the department's handling of a text messaging scandal last year.

The deputy chiefs claimed in a late-February court filing that "Nicholson is believed to have released confidential information about criminal cases in violation of the law and city policy."


Reading between the lines, it sounds like this cop is a whistleblower and is being prosecuted for spilling the beans to both the Citizens Review Board and also handing his documents over (guessing here) to a civilian police watchdog group.

Nicholson is one of ten defendants being sued by Deputy Chief Jose Salcido and former deputy chiefs Chet Pinkston and Wanda Givens, who were on former Chief Gordon Ramsay's executive team.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crozzo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So his pension is vested. That's the way police operate. "Hi, we'd like to come over and arrest you if it's no trouble. I'm figuring maybe next week, what day looks good for you? Tell you what, why don't you just come on down to the station when you get the chance, there's a good fellow. Toodles."

So I quit the police department and got myself a steady job.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Eh, even with our better links from feckingmorons, it could be anything from making a backup to spilling whiskey on the server.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Due to this being an ongoing legal matter, the WPD and the city of Wichita said that they will not have further comment.

Just like how the police don't comment on ongoing legal matters involving non-cops. 🙄
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

crozzo: So his pension is vested. That's the way police operate. "Hi, we'd like to come over and arrest you if it's no trouble. I'm figuring maybe next week, what day looks good for you? Tell you what, why don't you just come on down to the station when you get the chance, there's a good fellow. Toodles."

So I quit the police department and got myself a steady job.


Yeah, I find it suspicious they brought the charges on a day after he retired. They sure do take it easy on each other, don't they? Dickweeds
 
semiotix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The tragic thing is, he was just one day away from retirement.

/that's how that cliché works, right?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

semiotix: The tragic thing is, he was just one day away from retirement.

/that's how that cliché works, right?


y.yarn.coView Full Size


https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/Retirony
 
daffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I guess his retirement is not going to be so happy.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.