(East Bay Times)   Unsheltered man joins church for the altar wine and free costumes
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thou shall not steal.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There was a lady in my church when I was a practicing Catholic - she was the sexton for one of the smaller churches in our diocese.  She would go to afternoon mass every day, set up the altar, do everything you're supposed to do... and then pour down a few tall glasses of wine in the sacristy before finally bringing out the tiny sip you're supposed to put out for the priest.

I never heard of her trying on the vestments, but you never know.  I do know she was about half-cut to the wind by the end of the mass.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Unsheltered"?
 
austerity101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Unsheltered"?


Yes. Problem?
 
austerity101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not that he should just help himself to things, but also, aren't churches supposed to help people like him? There's something rather ironic about all this.
 
daffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: Cafe Threads: "Unsheltered"?

Yes. Problem?


I guess that is the new PC word for homeless.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Thou shall not steal.


Prithee, what if thou dost need to get thine drink on most straightly??
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Unsheltered"?


That's Newspeak for, covered with, containing, or characterized by filth.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My personal interpretation of Jesus gives this guy a thumbs up.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
WWJD
 
