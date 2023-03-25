 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   Judge rules that man who committed lewd acts should be banned from riding NJ Transit, which is basically a slap on the wrist compared to the punishment of being forced to ride NJ Transit   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
5
    More: Sick, Law, Probation, Court, NJ Transit story, Government, Acts of the Apostles, Public transport, New Jersey  
•       •       •

118 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2023 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice to know just what this poor unfortunate person did to warrant such an outrageous punishment.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Jersey Transit is the Maharaja Express next to Boston MBTA.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chapmangregio: It would be nice to know just what this poor unfortunate person did to warrant such an outrageous punishment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkimball
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Having commute on the PATH and NJ Transit for years (in the past)... I can agree with subby.  It sux
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...Over Gross Acts...

How many, exactly?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.