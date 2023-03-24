 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man brings grenade to gunfight with alphabet of local agencies, it spelled disaster   (kiro7.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, High school, Track (rail transport), Rail transport, Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Employment, grenade Friday, Franklin Pierce High School, Pierce County Force Investigation Team  
•       •       •

102 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2023 at 11:35 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
office grenaaade !!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he pulled the pin and was holding the clamp, so shooting him would have detonated it in 6 seconds.

"It is unknown if the grenade was functional"

Well it didn't detonate, so I'm not sure I'm 100% on your police work there, Lou.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dud
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good headline. Boring story. In todays world this really seems quaint.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.