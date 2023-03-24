 Skip to content
TSA: Peanut butter is a liquid
    PSA  
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUMP
Hey! You got C-4 in my peanut butter!
No, you got peanut butter in my C-4.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They also thought a Congressional Medal of Honor was a Chinese throwing star or something.

Not the brightest of folks.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If ketchup is a vegetable, then peanut butter can be a liquid.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What if it's on a sandwich?  Or being sold within the terminal?

/This feels like we're going back to the "no nail clippers" era.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Peanut butter has always been subject to the same rules as liquids. Like seriously, this is about two decades old.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If ketchup is a vegetable, then peanut butter can be a liquid.


No one ever told me ketchup (made from fruits, called tomatoes) is a vegetable.
Peanuts can be liquidized. Where the hell did you grow up?
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Peanut butter has always been subject to the same rules as liquids. Like seriously, this is about two decades old.


Well yeah, when it sits around for two decades, peanut butter is going to experience some separation.
 
jdbob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Peanut is a liquid? Tell that to the dog.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Within the context of TSA "Security Theatre", yeah; it's a liquid.

OTOH, there is no good reason to prohibit liquids.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Speaking of liquids:

The TSA could f*ck up a cup of coffee.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The TSA makes up shiat as it goes along.  Remember when they said they might allow small knives again but not cigarette lighters?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just STFU and be afraid

/Be VERY afraid
 
zez
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What if I bring a sandwich with more than 3.4 oz of peanut butter with more than 3.4 oz of jelly?
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zez: What if I bring a sandwich with more than 3.4 oz of peanut butter with more than 3.4 oz of jelly?


Straight to gitmo with you.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Peanut butter has always been subject to the same rules as liquids. Like seriously, this is about two decades old.


20 years ago you could count on getting peanuts on a plane. Weird how things change. Heck some were even nice to you back then.
 
farknozzle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
TSA are dipshiats.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Going through the x-ray detector thing I still had my belt on.

"Why is your belt still on?"
"Nobody said to take it off and my pants will fall down"

Took off my belt, and then my pants fell down.  Good thing I had clean new underwear on.
 
El_Dan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's been 21 years and change now, maybe abandoning security theater would be a good idea.
 
