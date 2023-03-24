 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Python hunters find missing 75-year-old Florida Woman. Man, it's amazing what can be hidden in spaghetti code   (clickorlando.com) divider line
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, this story had a much happier ending than I thought it might.
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Miami is a long way from Ocala. Time for someone to stop driving themselves.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Found alive? I assume she befriended some alligators who protected her from the pythons.

THAT'S MY BOOK IDEA! You can't steal it
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

What Python hunters might look like
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This happened to my grandmother. She went missing in Naples, FL and wasn't seen for seven years. We never gave up hope  We started hearing strange stories from airboat pilots and drug smugglers about a lady living out in the mangroves in a house built from dead gators stacked like stone. The pythons had taken her in and saved her, taught her their ways.  To this day she shimmies along using nothing but her abdominal muscles.  She's a junior at Northwestern now.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Oh, this story had a much happier ending than I thought it might.


I was assuming it was this story:

external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
man, I bet there's malarkey of all types going on in the everglades
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That looked larger in preview.

/that's what Elon said
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait how do we know that different python hunters weren't using her as live bait?  Interfering with hunting activities is a class C misdemeanor in Florida.  Not cool.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: That looked larger in preview.

/that's what Elon said


looooll, I am stealing that
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 They stuffed her in a cloth sack and carried her out of the swamp to exchange for a cash bounty?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

