(CBC)   President Joe Biden in the House of Commons. Live stream   (cbc.ca) divider line
340 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Mar 2023 at 3:38 PM



13 Comments
sat1va
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Haha the Leafs suck.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Once Uncle Joe "Gotta have that Funk" Biden hit the scene I believe it became The Love Shack of Commons.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Because Delaware's NHL team is so much better.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do we still have to take America seriously? The last guy ripped up agreements and treaties and proved that American promises and signatures don't mean a thing. What's the point?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Afterwards he was seen chilling with a glass of whiskey and a nice cigar
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sat1va: Haha the Leafs suck.


https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1639341236288131072
 
RasIanI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sat1va: Haha the Leafs suck.


One of the few years in the past 55 where that hasn't been technically true.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eddie Barzoom: sat1va: Haha the Leafs suck.

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1639341236288131072


That was funny AF.
 
Your mom says:
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RasIanI: sat1va: Haha the Leafs suck.

One of the few years in the past 55 where that hasn't been technically true.



Let's revisit your statement after the first 4 or 5 games in the first round of the playoffs....
 
eagles95
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Because Delaware's NHL team is so much better.


We get Flyers games here. Flyers fan is the most bitter and angry of all Philly fan.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
@atrupar
Wow. Biden is getting an overwhelmingly positive reception in Ottawa.

Yeah that tends to happen when you don't act like a complete asshole Trump.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Because Delaware's NHL team is so much better.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Do we still have to take America seriously? The last guy ripped up agreements and treaties and proved that American promises and signatures don't mean a thing. What's the point?


The Middle East has entered the chat.
 
