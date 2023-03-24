 Skip to content
(Herald Journal News)   If you're into butt stuff, then Logan, Utah is the place for you. Also, they have a new display for Colon Cancer Awareness Month   (hjnews.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mrs. little big man went to grad school at USU - if I'd have known they were so into this, I would have brought it up with her sooner, giggity.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hi, what's going on in this thread?"
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jesus' blind spot
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looking for the local maga to protest the grooming...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd bring relatives visiting for the holidays to that over a colonbeat.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Paging Ass_Master_Flash
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well I do love to poop, so yes.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nobody has ever seen my asshole.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Jesus' blind spot


Not any more. There's such a thing as anal bleaching now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eh, I have butt stuff here at home.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

special20: Nobody has ever seen my asshole.


Yo mama.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

special20: Nobody has ever seen my asshole.


No time like the present
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you're into big buttes you'll need to dip South into Arizona.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Guuberre
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.huffpost.comView Full Size
 
Snooza
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just had a colonoscopy today! Don't worry, won't share any pics from it.
 
Guuberre
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Guuberre: [i.huffpost.com image 558x364]


Mustn't forget the lube
fistfy.comView Full Size
 
docsigma
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Snooza: I just had a colonoscopy today! Don't worry, won't share any pics from it.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Guuberre: Mustn't forget the lube


Fark user imageView Full Size


I swear, I can smell the stale beer on the carpet and the ashes of the piles of cigarette butts stacked up in the ashtray from here.
 
