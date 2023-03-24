 Skip to content
Video of the East Palantine train derailment has been lost. Good thing we have regulations about this sort of thing here in Amer...LOL   (huffpost.com)
746 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2023 at 7:12 PM



common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
However, since NS [Norfolk Southern] put the locomotive immediately back in service following the accident, data was overwritten

An innocent mistake. How could the operators of a locomotive possibly have known its data recorder worked that way?
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well guess we can't prove they did it
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm. What could they possibly be trying to hide that would be on that recorder? I wonder.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats pretty farkin dumb.  LDVR systems will typically hold 24 to 48 hours of video.

They have the 20 minites across the derail time frame so it isn't like it is totally a wash.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...meanwhile we have million'$ for Ukraine.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docilej: ...meanwhile we have million'$ for Ukraine.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Please, I want to know more about toenail fungus.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<Insert Nixon Tapes joke here>
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docilej: ...meanwhile we have million'$ for Ukraine.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe's Visitation - Ukraine: 1 East Palestine: 0
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsbilly: docilej: ...meanwhile we have million'$ for Ukraine.

[i.redd.it image 500x508]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would say there are some seriously brainwashed folks already on this thread but that would imply having brains in the first place.

Anyhoo, this is some criminal bs and Norfolk Southern will certianly be loosing my Beanie Baby shipping business.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KitchenBacon: I would say there are some seriously brainwashed folks already on this thread but that would imply having brains in the first place.

Anyhoo, this is some criminal bs and Norfolk Southern will certianly be loosing my Beanie Baby shipping business.


I wish I could guarantee anything I bought didn't use Norfolk Southern, but sadly many things I bought, even from the store probably uses that company's services. :(
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the Russki gavno just wont give up on this derailment misinformation thing.  They are still trying to control the narrative as witnessed already in this thread.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docilej: ...meanwhile we have million'$ for Ukraine.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just when I thought I was done posting this, they pull me BACK IN!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docilej: ...meanwhile we have million'$ for Ukraine.


That's the best you can do?

C'mon Drew get some better trolls.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the company is not familiar with the legal standard of destroyed evidence being assumed by the court to have been utterly damning to the party that destroyed it. Also, discovery by plaintiffs on the email chains and instructions by managers given to maintenance workers resulting in the video erasure is going to be nasty.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Joe's Visitation - Ukraine: 1 East Palestine: 0


A second derper has hiat the thread.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docilej: ...meanwhile we have million'$ for Ukraine.


Funnied for satire. Guessing US doesn't make a habit of helping places called Palestine? Maybe rename the place Transblackraine for current budgetary outlay momentum? "Let's fix that damn intersection oppression! Where's my ice-cream?"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: docilej: ...meanwhile we have million'$ for Ukraine.

That's the best you can do?

C'mon Drew get some better trolls.


Maybe he could afford better trolls if we weren't spending million'$ in Ukraine.
 
whidbey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
IT'S BYE DON'S FAULT!

WHY HE NO GO TO OHIO INSTEAD OF ZELENSKY??!!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: I would say there are some seriously brainwashed folks already on this thread but that would imply having brains in the first place.

Anyhoo, this is some criminal bs and Norfolk Southern will certianly be loosing my Beanie Baby shipping business.


Pet peeve!
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

docilej: ...meanwhile we have million'$ for Ukraine.


You're farking kidding.....right?
 
Watubi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Corporations are people too, my friend.  They are being treated no different than if you or I crashed our vehicle and spilled toxic chemicals.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

docilej: ...meanwhile we have million'$ for Ukraine.


How hard did you have to push to birth this turd of a comment?

I guess really, really hard because as turds go, it appears to be sideways.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where the hell is East Palantine?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Where the hell is East Palantine?


Do you know where West Palantine is?  East of there.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Video of the East Palantine train derailment has been lost.


Maybe it's with the Bowling Green Massacre video.


And how quickly they forget.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This smells of when the bar in Milledgeville, GA, erased the tape from the camera pointed towards the bathrooms when one Ben Roethlisberger was there one evening.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Joe's Visitation - Ukraine: 1 East Palestine: 0


I bet the Israelis can tell us EXACTLY what happened
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

