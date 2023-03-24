 Skip to content
(Kare11)   Reason 8,573,269 why Minnesota is better than whatever not Minnesota hole you live in   (kare11.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA   "To all those families across the United States that are afraid and wondering where they can go for help, Minnesota is saying, 'We see you, we love you and you belong here,'" Finke said.

That's the nicest thing I read all week. If I could give you a cookie, I would.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My Governor is better than your governor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajcorp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is what good governance looks like!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Refugee status for American citizens living in America. Good bill, but WTF.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I swear, Trans Rights is going to end up being the wedge that finally breaks this nation, the same thing is happening in the UK with Scotland, and the issue is Trans Rights.

We'll have states where oppression is legalized, and sanctuary states, and that'll be the line.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Treating people in a decent manner?  There's hope it could lead by example.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Refugee status for American citizens living in America. Good bill, but WTF.


Yeah.

That creeping fascism getting more visible yet?
 
guestguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still not as good as Maxisota...
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Minnesota is great, except for that car salesman who tried to add on the Trucoat.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Still have the Vikings, soooooo...

/ducks
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

guestguy: Still not as good as Maxisota...


I like minnesota bread but not with raisins
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: I swear, Trans Rights is going to end up being the wedge that finally breaks this nation, the same thing is happening in the UK with Scotland, and the issue is Trans Rights.

We'll have states where oppression is legalized, and sanctuary states, and that'll be the line.


When everybody's ready to rise up and demand a new - not shiatty, written by slavers - constitution for the US, let me know. I'm just waiting on the rest of ya'll.
 
jst3p
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good for Minnesota and it really is a wonderful place to visit. My partner's family has a lake house there and it is a lot of fun in the summer.

I will take Denver area winters over theirs but to each their own.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mayo Clinic is the best trans-related healthcare provider and research organization in the world.

And some of the medical devices I've had to make for them for the same reason make H. R. Giger seem like a well-rounded landscape artist.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Still have the Vikings, soooooo...

/ducks


I think the human rights take priority over the shiatty football team (shiatty sports teams in general, who am I kidding).
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image image 425x238]


Someone has to cosplay or OnlyFans Apollonia as a Mandalorian.

/take current outfit, add a helmet
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Still have the Vikings, soooooo...

/ducks


Can't have everything. Or sometimes, anything.
 
kindms
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
um didnt you folks kill george floyd boastmitter ?
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
dailyamerica.shopView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Minnesota is great, except for that car salesman who tried to add on the Trucoat.


Wasn't that ND?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Awesome!

Now if they could only find a way to get rid of all the mosquitoes in the summer and all the snow in the winter...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
First time I've ever envied Minnesotans. Mission accomplished, submitter.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Awesome!

Now if they could only find a way to get rid of all the mosquitoes in the summer and all the snow in the winter...


Absolutely not. It keeps the riffraff out.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pfft, whatever schlubby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Still too cold there and the accent is weird. Although not as bad as Wisconsin.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blatz514: Pfft, whatever schlubby...

[Fark user image image 650x650]


If Michigan gives your state the UP, would you recognize that's actually a problem?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hooray, Minnesota!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Rapmaster2000: Minnesota is great, except for that car salesman who tried to add on the Trucoat.

Wasn't that ND?


No, it starts out and is mostly set t in Minnesota.  Fargo is where Jerry meets the kidnappers.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Way better than Florida

Of course, that's not a high bar to clear
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Still too cold there and the accent is weird. Although not as bad as Wisconsin.


Which accent? The North of 8? The Eau Claire/La Crosse 'You Betcha'? The Dirty South Central (that sounds like a mix between Fargo and Kentucky)? The M'wakee where a 'y' appears in the word bag?

/We got a ton
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because they're descendants of Nordic countries, which are some of the best countries on Earth: Sweden, Finland, Norway, etc. Countries that actually care about and look out for their people. People in Minnesota are the same.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: My Governor is better than your governor.

[Fark user image image 425x428]


True that
 
Ehre
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am encouraged by Minnesota. I thought I saw that they were considering a bill banning corporations from buying homes also, similar to what Canada did. I always had a mind of moving to Minnesota.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At the state level, Colorado is at least as awesome, just with infinitely better weather. ;)
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"But it's cold there 🤪"

Ok, enjoy your roaches
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Congratulations, Minnesota. Good for you.

FYI, we need another Prince. Get on that, willya?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: "But it's cold there 🤪"

Ok, enjoy your roaches


And scorpions
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
On the one hand, this is a great, exemplary step forward on your part, and yes, those of us in Wisconsin who are currently bemoaning dealing with our once-progressive state becoming a Petri dish for a variety of conservative evil tricks to try and set society back 100-2000 years can and should only tip our caps.

That said, I am obligated by the laws of Wisconsin to remind all Minnesotans they must slow their role about possessing any thought their state is better than that or their neighbors to the east until they win at least one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Also, cheese, beer and brats >>> hotdish.

/but seriously, you guys are doing politics way better than us right now
//in fact, most places are
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: At the state level, Colorado is at least as awesome, just with infinitely better weather. ;)


I'll take the access to fresh water and affordability, thanks.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: On the one hand, this is a great, exemplary step forward on your part, and yes, those of us in Wisconsin who are currently bemoaning dealing with our once-progressive state becoming a Petri dish for a variety of conservative evil tricks to try and set society back 100-2000 years can and should only tip our caps.

That said, I am obligated by the laws of Wisconsin to remind all Minnesotans they must slow their role about possessing any thought their state is better than that or their neighbors to the east until they win at least one of these:

[Fark user image image 850x1088]
Also, cheese, beer and brats >>> hotdish.

/but seriously, you guys are doing politics way better than us right now
//in fact, most places are


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: HighOnCraic: [Fark user image image 425x238]

Someone has to cosplay or OnlyFans Apollonia as a Mandalorian.

/take current outfit, add a helmet


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Froman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

2wolves: Treating people in a decent manner?  There's hope it could lead by example.


It doesn't even go that far. There's nothing about "be nice to trans people" no matter your beliefs. It's "howzabout just stay out of their business and let their care be worked out between them and their doctor" and these red staters can't even do that.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Mayo Clinic is the best trans-related healthcare provider and research organization in the world.


Along with cardiology and about 15 other specialties.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: On the one hand, this is a great, exemplary step forward on your part, and yes, those of us in Wisconsin who are currently bemoaning dealing with our once-progressive state becoming a Petri dish for a variety of conservative evil tricks to try and set society back 100-2000 years can and should only tip our caps.

That said, I am obligated by the laws of Wisconsin to remind all Minnesotans they must slow their role about possessing any thought their state is better than that or their neighbors to the east until they win at least one of these:

[Fark user image image 850x1088]
Also, cheese, beer and brats >>> hotdish.

/but seriously, you guys are doing politics way better than us right now
//in fact, most places are


Uh, where's your WNBA titles? Get gud!

/ my heart does go out to our sconnie neighbors
// Your state is cool and I'd easily gain 20 lbs if I lived there
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Minnesota is not farking around. Last election saw DFL candidates sweep into both house and senate majorities and they're quickly getting everything they can done. Trans refuge state, restoring voting rights, non-citizens can get driver's licensing, free school lunch, food shelf funding, Juneteeth official holiday, reproductive rights, etc just all in the last year.

They've even got a Medicaid Public Option, sports betting, recreational marijuana on the list to get done.
 
Michic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good for them. I hope one of them passes enough to trick my ex into sleeping with them 😇
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Also, cheese, beer and brats >>> hotdish.


Spotted Cow.  We don't share.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Pfighting Polish: On the one hand, this is a great, exemplary step forward on your part, and yes, those of us in Wisconsin who are currently bemoaning dealing with our once-progressive state becoming a Petri dish for a variety of conservative evil tricks to try and set society back 100-2000 years can and should only tip our caps.

That said, I am obligated by the laws of Wisconsin to remind all Minnesotans they must slow their role about possessing any thought their state is better than that or their neighbors to the east until they win at least one of these:

[Fark user image image 850x1088]
Also, cheese, beer and brats >>> hotdish.

/but seriously, you guys are doing politics way better than us right now
//in fact, most places are

[Fark user image 425x678]


Huh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
