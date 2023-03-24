 Skip to content
(MSN)   Pro Tips: 1) When you attack (and paralyze) someone on the sidewalk, you're probably on camera. 2) When you make a phone call about it in jail, others are listening   (msn.com) divider line
    Assault, Robbery, Crime, Closed-circuit television, Facebook, Sound recording and reproduction, Joseph Harrell, Police officer  
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
T(F)A summarized:

waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What a little jerk.
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That kid seems like a real winner.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
derpes_simplex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not saying I'd throw that kid down a flight of stairs if given the chance, but I will say that I definitely would not throw him up a flight of stairs.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Judge Judy - Dumb and dumber
Kid is dumber than these two.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jail phones tell you that you're being recorded.
/surprised that he didn't upload his crime to Tik Tok
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

There is an assumption In the air that the system has gone soft on crime. If the judge doesn't revoke bail after hearing this and lowers it the idiot might just might be right. He's going to attack and hurt people as soon as he is out again.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was with the outrage until this:

Douglas Griffith, President of Houston Police Officers Union, listened to the recordings and said if Harrell makes bond, he's a threat to the public.

Oh please, you're doing the opposite of helping. Now I think if he's free, the cops will make "an example" of him.

I wish the woman a speedy recovery.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

He was already out on bail for 2 other charges.
His bail for this latest charge was reduced from $200,000 to $100.000.

The criminal justice system is very broken.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

It's a shame he didn't have a little weed in his pocket. They'd have locked him up for 20.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

No matter how stupid someone's opinion is, you are free to have it.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

No one want to jail for a little weed in their pocket for 20 years. They want to for dealing a little weed with a gun in their pocket for 20 years. Not saying it's right but stop pushing a myth.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: The criminal justice system is very broken.


The only real solution is to let this guy out. No charges. Eventually he will be killed by police while trying to assault someone else. The city will pay millions (not to mention what will be lost in the ensuing riots). At least then though we will have another national hero: say his name "Joseph Harrell".
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kids today with their tiktoks and pewdipies don't learn that jail calls are monitored from tv shows like when I was a kid. I used to get back from school, untie the onion from my belt to get comfy, and watch Hunter where I'd learn about crime solving. Maybe some influencers need to do some reaction videos to old cop shows so kids today learn these things.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jesus, I hoped you stretched before that reach around.  GTFO with that shiat.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Reminder: People are still sentenced to life in prison for marijuana possession. With so many states choosing to legalize marijuana, it's easy to forget how draconian the penalties for possession can still be. Case in point: The Mississippi Court of Appeals just upheld a life sentence for 38-year-old Allen Russell for being in possession of about one and a half ounces of the drug.
Russell was sentenced in 2019, after being convicted for having 1.55 ounces (or about 44 grams) of marijuana
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Just like he did before.  He was under investigation of another violent crime when he did this one.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Poor little fella. He's a good kid. Why wouldn't they give him bond? Meanies.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Weldon Angelos was just 24 years old when he was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison for three marijuana sales. He is one of the hundreds of thousands of federal prisoners serving decades-long sentences for non-violent crimes, thanks to mandatory minimum sentencing laws created in the 1980s during America's war on drugs.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Name: John Knock.
Sentence: two life sentences, plus 20 years.
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute marijuana; conspiracy to import marijuana; conspiracy to money launder.
Priors: none.
Year sentenced: 2001 (Imprisoned since 1996, pre-trial detention)
Age at sentencing: 53.
Projected release date: none.

The Mississippi Court of Appeals just upheld a life sentence for 38-year-old Allen Russell for being in possession of about one and a half ounces of the drug.
Russell was sentenced in 2019, after being convicted for having 1.55 ounces (or about 44 grams) of marijuana.

Kevin O'Brien Allen; a pair of $10 pot sales, Louisiana law affords prosecutors wide discretion to increase a repeat offender's sentence, up to life, and drew on Allen's past convictions: possession with intent to distribute marijuana in 2004, marijuana possession in 2007 and 2011, and methamphetamine possession in 2013. He's serving life.

You want me to keep going? I can keep going.
 
