bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
K-9 deserves a good retirement.

BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He, uh...bit someone, didn't he? Maybe even showed a trend in the demographics that correlated to that aggression?
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor doggy.
Working with cops must suck.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seizures... that's not retirement, that's disability.  Different benefit program.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gassy Snake: Poor doggy.
Working with cops must suck.


Who comforts the comforters?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is a husky really the best breed for a comfort dog?
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
De-fund the pooches.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"If someone was speaking to officers at the Police Department that were struggling with a crisis or difficult family situation, Yukon would come and help break the ice so they could talk comfortably."

Sorry we shot your dog.  Want to pet ours while we dismiss your complaint?
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Is a husky really the best breed for a comfort dog?


Absolutely, their vocal tendencies actually tend to be even more endearing.

But they are actually more prone to seizures as a breed. A malamute would be fluffier, funnier, and even better tempered around children.
 
austerity101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There is literally zero reason that this program needs to be administered by the cops. Not a single one.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who the hell thought it was a good idea to put a Husky on the Police force?!?!?

/Yeah I can see why the doggo was stressed. Poor guy probably didn't  have a routine,
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

austerity101: There is literally zero reason that this program needs to be administered by the cops. Not a single one.


Doesn't need to be, but likely the best equipped organization in the area to do it.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: El_Dan: Is a husky really the best breed for a comfort dog?

Absolutely, their vocal tendencies actually tend to be even more endearing.

But they are actually more prone to seizures as a breed. A malamute would be fluffier, funnier, and even better tempered around children.


A comfort dog,... maybe.Depends on the personality of dog and handler.  A police/comfort dog,...No way.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: El_Dan: Is a husky really the best breed for a comfort dog?

Absolutely, their vocal tendencies actually tend to be even more endearing.

But they are actually more prone to seizures as a breed. A malamute would be fluffier, funnier, and even better tempered around children.

A comfort dog,... maybe.Depends on the personality of dog and handler.  A police/comfort dog,...No way.


The dog served strictly as a comfort dog. No drug or bomb sniffing, no K-9 unit duty, strictly a comfort dog.

Some police departments are actually capable of compartmentalizing things. We have similar programs at several PDs around metro Denver. Counselors, comfort dogs, public resource coordinators who don't even wear a badge but are under the employ of the PDs for things like victim services.

My sister is an officer at one. Her childhood best friend is also employed there but is notan officer, she's a victim advocate. Some PDs can actually get their acts straight. One of the comfort dogs is a golden, another is a goofy-looking shiatsu.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Who the hell thought it was a good idea to put a Husky on the Police force?!?!?

/Yeah I can see why the doggo was stressed. Poor guy probably didn't  have a routine,


Huskies are awfully high maintenance and not exactly easy to train. They're not at all aggressive but they like to take off running

(Funny thing I also noticed is that they're a pretty popular breed among well-to-do families here in Mexico City for reasons that escape me)
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: There is literally zero reason that this program needs to be administered by the cops. Not a single one.


It's a way to get people to talk to the cops.  Do who else would want to get in the middle?
 
