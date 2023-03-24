 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Kremlin hardliner Dmitry Medvedev says Russian troops may need to be slaughtered near Kyiv again   (aljazeera.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Man, he's come a long way from doing right-wing movie reviews
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Again? I think you mean still.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Nothing can be ruled out here. If you need to get to Kyiv, then you need to go to Kyiv, if to Lviv, then you need to go to Lviv in order to destroy this infection,"

Fark user imageView Full Size


if you could've you would've, biotch
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You couldn't take Kyiv at full strength with the element of surprise.

What are you gonna do, nuke us?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Before WWII, Lviv was called Lwów and was part of Poland.  If you think the Poles are helping Ukraine now, just try to go to Lviv and remind them of when the Soviets stole their land.
 
mononymous [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, rooskies, make sure to bring your own sunflower seeds in your pockets.  Ukraine is running out.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Nothing can be ruled out here. If you need to get to Kyiv, then you need to go to Kyiv, if to Lviv, then you need to go to Lviv in order to destroy this infection," Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted Medvedev as saying on Friday.

Lol.  Worked great the first time when you still had all your equipment and Ukraine...didn't.  I'm sure invading Kyiv would work out just dandy after they've had time to...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...with a bunch of NATO toys.

Whenever Ukraine starts its next push, presumably in the spring with some of the NATO equipment they're currently hurriedly training on, it's going to be mental.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Space Station Wagon: Again? I think you mean still.

Russian troops haven't been in the Kyiv area for some time now...I don't see them doing that again soon.
They MIGHT try some sort of Hail Mary attack against Kharkiv though.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is just sad. It's like Hitler's in his bunker, Allies bearing down from both directions, and he's rambling about conquering Washington and Moscow. And we're all here to watch it for some reason.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Nothing can be ruled out here. If you need to get to Kyiv, then you need to go to Kyiv, if to Lviv, then you need to go to Lviv in order to destroy this infection," Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted Medvedev as saying on Friday.

If russia thinks they will end up in history books the world over as anything other than this generation's Nazis that needed to get curb stomped, broken up, and occupied they are out of their damned minds.
 
Airius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: You couldn't take Kyiv at full strength with the element of surprise.

What are you gonna do, nuke us?


Said man right before he was nuked :(
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Nothing can be ruled out here. If you need to get to Kyiv, then you need to go to Kyiv, if to Lviv, then you need to go to Lviv in order to destroy this infection," Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted Medvedev as saying on Friday.

Lol.  Worked great the first time when you still had all your equipment and Ukraine...didn't.  I'm sure invading Kyiv would work out just dandy after they've had time to...

[Fark user image image 181x175]

...with a bunch of NATO toys.

Whenever Ukraine starts its next push, presumably in the spring with some of the NATO equipment they're currently hurriedly training on, it's going to be mental.


You see, a russian's love is very different from that of a sane.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Calling them troops is a stretch.  Russia has used up most of their trained soldiers.  The people being thrown at Ukraine are an untrained mob.  Putin is incapable of backing off.  He can't back off.  So he'll keep throwing his citizens into the meat grinder until he finally does something that pisses off the Russian people.  My guess is when he lowers the conscription age to 15.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is what a genocide looks and sounds like.

A nation is an infection. It's people are a curse,. It must be eradicated.

Russias current generation is dying because Putin believes the Ukranians are life unworthy of life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't think Lviv would be in their best interest. My cousin lives there and he makes some of the nifty technicals running around the country with rocket launchers in the bed. All the preps; IEDs and molotov cocktails, hedgehogs for all the intersections, a plan for funneling to kill zones, and a robust network of air raid shelters, are still in place from last year. In addition, civil authorities have been touring recaptured cities/towns, talking with refugees, and being briefed by on-site observers and making adjustments and preparations for a Russian advance. I'm sure Kyiv as been doing at LEAST that much. Russia is struggling to take a village near their controlled area, I doubt, even with air support and solid supply lines, any appreciable force can make an approach of several hundred kilometers, about 4 Rhode Islands, without being harried to the point of full loss of cohesion and morale then have any success when met by a robust force of defenders.

morganfreemangoodluck.gif
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are still a lot of Russian troops around Kyiv, they'll be found after the snowmelt.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Medvedev says lots of things.

Some of those things almost aren't complete and utter lies.
 
RustyShock
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whither_apophis: Man, he's come a long way from doing right-wing movie reviews


Oh, I remember Michael Medved.  When he and his sycophantic sidekick who I think was named Jeffrey Lyons -- I can't recall and I'm too lazy to Google it -- took over  Sneak Previews on PBS he and the sycophantic sidekick both slammed  Purple Rainas "vulgar", completely ignoring the music, which was the whole point of the movie.
 
