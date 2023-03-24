 Skip to content
Geography, warehouses, popular music, and art installations are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, March 16-22 Cheesesteak Edition
15
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1530

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philadelphia is known as the home of the Cheesesteak Sandwich, and is definitely the tourist thing to do when you're between staring at a cracked bell and tossing pennies on Ben Franklin's grave. But what was the original cheesesteak? As it turns out, the original sandwich was made by two brothers who ran a hot dog stand in south Philly in the 1930s and, in an effort to offer more selection and make their stand, well, stand out, they hit on the idea of grilled beef and onions on a toasted hot dog bun - but they didn't put cheese on it! That didn't happen until a nearby restaurant called Pat's copied their style years later and added provolone in the 1940s.

In the 1960s the world-famous Geno's opened across the street from Pat's, and, thinking this whole Provolone nonsense was a bit too hoity-toity for the Philly crowd, they hit on the perfect condiment to add cheesy goodness without the risk of additional nutritional value - Cheese Whiz.

Nowadays when you order a cheesesteak in Philly, you're expected to specify which cheese you want, followed by whether or not you want onions. A "Provolone wit" will get you onions and provolone cheese, a "Whiz witout" will get you no onions and Cheese Whiz. American is also available at most cheesesteak outlets, but whatever you do, do NOT ask for Swiss cheese.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how you take your cheesesteak.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, how does one drink from this without ocular injury?

ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woah... 10/11.... I'll be in the top 10 for at least an hour!

I think I would take a cheesesteak "provolone wit"
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddogdelta: Woah... 10/11.... I'll be in the top 10 for at least an hour!

I think I would take a cheesesteak "provolone wit"


That's how I want mine, too. I don't get the appeal of aerosol cheese.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: Woah... 10/11.... I'll be in the top 10 for at least an hour!

I think I would take a cheesesteak "provolone wit"


That was the easiest quiz in a long time.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: maddogdelta: Woah... 10/11.... I'll be in the top 10 for at least an hour!

I think I would take a cheesesteak "provolone wit"

That was the easiest quiz in a long time.


Aaaannnnddd true to my prediction... 45 minutes later I'm almost off the list!
 
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
First time i have ever gone 11/11 and in first place (for the moment)
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Philadelphia is known as the home of the Cheesesteak Sandwich


And if you want a good cheesesteak, you don't go to Pat's or Geno's.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Seriously, how does one drink from this without ocular injury?

Aluminum straw.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Although it looks like a removable lid, not part of the cup's body.
 
