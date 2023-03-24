 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   It is our most modestly priced receptacle   (bbc.com) divider line
17
    More: Sad, NHS Lothian, Plastic bag, Plastic shopping bag, Bag, Tracey Gillies, Mr Choudhury, Medicine, Royal Edinburgh Hospital  
•       •       •

1046 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2023 at 4:55 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
GOD DAMNIT!
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is there a good way to deliver remains?  I mean did she want it in an urn, a wooden box, gift wrapped, biohazard cooler, cardboard box?  Nothing makes the situation better and she is going to be upset no matter what because of the real crime of stealing remains for medical experimentation without permission.
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: GOD DAMNIT!


Sainsbury: 'Live well for less'.

Irony surrenders.
 
Abox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know what they call a Ralph's around here in Scotland?  A Royale with cheese.
 
zjoik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Is there a good way to deliver remains?  I mean did she want it in an urn, a wooden box, gift wrapped, biohazard cooler, cardboard box?  Nothing makes the situation better and she is going to be upset no matter what because of the real crime of stealing remains for medical experimentation without permission.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They'll know better next time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

khatores: They'll know better next time.

[Fark user image 425x592]


Lulz.  A friend of mine actually has a smoking jacket made from Crown Royal bags.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abox: You know what they call a Ralph's around here in Scotland?  A Royale with cheese.



*Groan*

/I chuckled.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No consent. No permissions. And only contacting her in Hospice.

NHS has some cold MF's on staff.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abox: You know what they call a Ralph's around here in Scotland?  A Royale with cheese.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Abox: You know what they call a Ralph's around here in Scotland?  A Royale with cheese.

[media-amazon.com image 850x1269]


When I took my one and only trip on Concorde, they must have been filming this. In one direction, John Goodman was on the flight, and in the other, Peter O'Toole. He smoked like a chimney, throughout the flight. Yes, Concorde had a smoking section.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The British are historically pretty bad about giving back shiat they stole during colonial times.
50 years is pretty fast compared to a lot of other stuff.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Is there a good way to deliver remains?  I mean did she want it in an urn, a wooden box, gift wrapped, biohazard cooler, cardboard box?  Nothing makes the situation better and she is going to be upset no matter what because of the real crime of stealing remains for medical experimentation without permission.


Exactly THIS.

Also, seems to me that bringin it in a bag to avoid attention wasn't such a bad idea.

But a small suitcase or carry-bag would have also done the trick.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Is there a good way to deliver remains?


Gleefully tossed into the air by the handful by Rip Taylor as he runs up and down the aisles of a live studio audience.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: ox45tallboy: Abox: You know what they call a Ralph's around here in Scotland?  A Royale with cheese.

[media-amazon.com image 850x1269]

When I took my one and only trip on Concorde, they must have been filming this. In one direction, John Goodman was on the flight, and in the other, Peter O'Toole. He smoked like a chimney, throughout the flight. Yes, Concorde had a smoking section.


When I was a kid, EVERY plane had a "smoking section". Didn't matter if you were sitting in it, you were in it. Like a giant cloud, it enveloped every section on the plane.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

yoyopro: Tillmaster: ox45tallboy: Abox: You know what they call a Ralph's around here in Scotland?  A Royale with cheese.

[media-amazon.com image 850x1269]

When I took my one and only trip on Concorde, they must have been filming this. In one direction, John Goodman was on the flight, and in the other, Peter O'Toole. He smoked like a chimney, throughout the flight. Yes, Concorde had a smoking section.

When I was a kid, EVERY plane had a "smoking section". Didn't matter if you were sitting in it, you were in it. Like a giant cloud, it enveloped every section on the plane.


Having a smoking section on a plane is like having a peeing section in a swimming pool.
 
pdieten
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Daedalus27: Is there a good way to deliver remains?  I mean did she want it in an urn, a wooden box, gift wrapped, biohazard cooler, cardboard box?  Nothing makes the situation better and she is going to be upset no matter what because of the real crime of stealing remains for medical experimentation without permission.

Exactly THIS.

Also, seems to me that bringin it in a bag to avoid attention wasn't such a bad idea.

But a small suitcase or carry-bag would have also done the trick.


They used something called a "dignity wooden coffin", it said, which sounds all well and good. But man, if you didn't want to draw attention to it, you'd think you could at least come up with a plain cloth bag or something else better than a damn grocery bag.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.