(CNN)   No, I'm not staring into your eyes for romantic reasons. I'm just checking to see if you have Alzheimer's   (cnn.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like my mom's ok. So how do I put the eye back in?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Looks like my mom's ok. So how do I put the eye back in?


Clockwise.

/test joke
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Looks like my mom's ok. So how do I put the eye back in?


Carefully.
 
jvl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Looks like my mom's ok. So how do I put the eye back in?


Watch the documentary "Spock's Brain" which explains how to reconnect brainy things
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mugato: Looks like my mom's ok. So how do I put the eye back in?


In the same way as the other eye.  Remove the other eye and put the first one back in in the same way, only opposite.

Make sure to take pics and notes, so you won't forget.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, my mom lost an eye to nerve damage so thanks for the tip.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Make sure to take pics and notes, so you won't forget.


Especially if you're the one who is developing Alzheimers.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tl;dr
Microglial cell counts on the retina decline decades before cognitive symptoms appear and this decline is associated with inflammatory markers and disease development.
 
